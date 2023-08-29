Peregrine Energy Solutions and AB CarVal finalize $700 million financing agreement to support a pipeline of renewable energy and storage projects

This credit, equity and debt financing will fund more than 7 GW of renewable energy and storage facilities across North America

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC ("Peregrine"), an integrated multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility-scale energy storage, today announced it has signed an agreement with funds managed by AB CarVal to raise over $700 million of credit, equity and debt to fund Peregrine's pipeline of over seven gigawatts of high-quality projects, including standalone battery, solar and wind technologies.

This funding will allow Peregrine to bring its project portfolio, which spans five independent system operators (ISOs) and 10 states, to Commercial Operation Date (COD), ultimately providing grid stability, renewables integration and structured energy solutions. It will also allow the firm to capture market arbitrage opportunities and continue expanding into new areas for growth.

"AB CarVal will provide significant new liquidity for Peregrine to advance our value creation pathways. This capital has the potential to accelerate our pipeline of high quality renewable and storage projects, taking them to COD and on to successful operation and optimization," said Hagen Lee, chief executive officer and founder of Peregrine.

"The Peregrine team has extensive industry relationships and knowledge, and we are confident that through our partnership, we will build a dynamic portfolio of storage and renewable assets," said Jody Gunderson, managing principal, AB CarVal. "In this energy transition, we anticipate strong and growing demand for renewables and storage across North America, and we believe Peregrine is well-positioned to deliver best-in-class technologies and assets in high-demand markets."

The Peregrine team seeks to source, develop, build, and manage standalone battery energy storage and renewable energy assets across North America in an effort to unlock value in such assets. Assets developed and managed by Peregrine benefit from an experienced team of renewable energy veterans who collectively bring over 20 GW of renewable energy and storage facilities development experience.

AB CarVal Media Contact: Anna Lovely, anna.lovely@carval-thirdparty.com

About Peregrine Energy Solutions LLC

Peregrine Energy Solutions is an integrated and multi-technology clean energy platform with a focus on utility scale energy storage that was established in 2022 through a partnership between Peregrine Energy Management and a global alternative investment manager with approximately $20 billion of assets. Peregrine Energy Solutions is a limited liability company formed in Delaware and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Additional information is available at www.peregrineenergysolutions.com.

About AB CarVal

AB CarVal is an established global alternative investment manager and part of AllianceBernstein's Private Alternatives business. Since 1987, AB CarVal's team has navigated through ever-changing credit market cycles, opportunistically investing $143 billion in 5,680 transactions across 82 countries. Today, AB CarVal has approximately $17 billion* in assets under management in corporate securities, loan portfolios, structured credit and hard assets. Since 2017, AB CarVal has deployed over $4 billion in clean energy investments. Additional information about AB CarVal may be found at www.abcarval.com.

*As of June 30, 2023. AUM is comprised fee-earning AUM and fee-eligible AUM. Fee-earning AUM includes those assets currently qualified to generate management fees. Fee-eligible AUM include s capital that is committed to an AB CarVal Fund but is currently uncalled or recallable. The number represented here excludes assets under AB CarVal's management that are not generating management fees due to the maturity of the Fund but includes amounts that do not generate management fees solely due to AB CarVal's decision not to charge management fees.

