Stampli Expands Again With New Sales Office in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the A.I.-powered Accounts Payable (AP) solution, today announced the opening of a new sales office in Austin. Located in the heart of downtown on Congress Avenue, this new office already has 15 employees, and is expected to grow to 35 employees by the end of the year.

The opening of Stampli's Austin office comes two months after Stampli announced a rapid expansion of its Nashville workforce . Overall, Stampli expects to add more than 100 sales, support and customer success team members before the new year.

"I like to say that Stampli is a sales person's dream company: We offer them a highly differentiated product, a rigorous and proven sales methodology, and a culture of fast growth and internal promotion," said Eyal Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of Stampli. "We chose Austin for our newest office because its culture fits perfectly the rest of Stampli. Our team understands finance technology, understands the art and science of sales, and has an unrelenting desire to win. If this sounds like you, you should get in touch."

As the fast-growing leader in Accounts Payable automation software, Stampli is hiring account executives with experience selling enterprise software, especially ERPs such as NetSuite, Oracle or SAP. The company also expects to have openings for other customer-facing roles in the near future.

Energy, flexibility and great perks

For Austin sales professionals, Stampli's office provides a return to the pre-pandemic norm of a fast-growing, hard-working workplace in an exciting downtown location. But for those who appreciate remote work, Stampli offers the best of both worlds: Tuesdays and Thursdays with the entire team in a high-energy environment, coupled with the option to work from home on other days.

Jobs at Stampli offer competitive salaries as well as significant perks, including stock options (common in Silicon Valley, but less so in Austin), generous healthcare benefits, 401(k), opportunities for internal promotions, free snacks, catered meals, happy hours and a tight-knit startup culture that offers career and personal growth.

"Everyone in this office is aware that we are building something special together," said Isaac Tawney, Director of Sales at Stampli. "There's a sense of community that comes from creating an office culture that provides excitement as well as opportunities to form long-lasting relationships. We thrive on being part of a business that's growing even faster than our expectations, and we channel that energy into a great team vibe. And personally, I love being in the heart of downtown and having everything Austin offers at my fingertips."

Stampli's rapid expansion is due to the increasing demand for its Accounts Payable automation solution. Stampli is highly differentiated in the crowded AP software space because it's the only solution that doesn't require its customers to rework their ERP (their core financial system) or change their existing processes. This ease of implementation means that Stampli can be up and running in days, instead of the weeks or even months it takes other AP software providers.

