Leading regulatory technology innovator, Thentia, secures top industry accolade as Google's Technology Partner of the Year for Government, affirming Thentia Cloud's capabilities in advancing regulatory processes worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a leading innovator in regulatory technology, announced today it has received the Google Cloud 2023 Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year – Government Award. This honor further cements Thentia Cloud's position as the industry's preferred technology platform for government agencies, propelling transformative advancements within the global regulatory landscape.

Leading regulatory technology innovator, Thentia, wins Google Cloud’s 2023 Technology Partner of the Year Award – Government (CNW Group/Thentia Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The award stands as a testament to the company's notable progress in advancing government regulatory technology, firmly established within the Google Cloud ecosystem. Thentia Cloud, a low-code, end-to-end platform, centralizes, digitizes, and optimizes the full spectrum of regulatory processes. Thoughtfully architected for government and regulatory agencies, the platform's seamless integration with Google Cloud sparks a new era of digitization and efficiency for the public sector.

"We are thrilled and grateful to receive this esteemed award – a true testament to Thentia's unwavering dedication to innovation. Our collaborative efforts with Google Cloud have been instrumental in enabling government agencies to harness the full potential of the cloud. Together, we are empowering our customers with solutions to digitize, secure, and modernize their everyday regulatory processes," says Julian Cardarelli, CEO, Thentia.

Cardarelli emphasizes that Thentia's partnership with Google Cloud has been a powerful force, and the team eagerly looks forward to continued collaboration to partner with governments embracing software innovation and modernization.

"This recognition not only reaffirms our commitment to delivering impactful and forward-thinking solutions, but also validates the hard work and dedication of our teams in driving transformation within the public sector," Cardarelli adds.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," says Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Thentia as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

About Thentia

Thoughtfully built for regulators, by regulators, Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of boards and agencies worldwide with a platform that manages the full spectrum of regulatory processes. Hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and disparate applications, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit thentia.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kerri-Lynn Kilbey,

Communications Manager,

T: (437) 703-9412,

E: kerri-lynn.kilbey@thentia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thentia Corporation