Watches of Switzerland to Host First Public Exhibition of 2023 GPHG Nominees in North America

The leading retailer will display GPHG 2023 category nominees at their SoHo Flagship from October 18th through October 21st

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following their first-of-its kind exhibition of the 2022 GPHG winners, Watches of Switzerland is honored to announce an extension of their exclusive North American partnership with the Grand Prix D'Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG). Founded in 2001, the GPHG is overseen by the Canton and City of Geneva and was created with the purpose of highlighting and awarding the most remarkable contemporary horological creations. With the intention of promoting the art of watchmaking worldwide and ahead of its annual November award ceremony, often affectionately referred to as the "Oscars" of the watch industry, the GPHG will honor this year's nominees with a world-wide exhibition that will make stops in New York City, Macao, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Geneva, Dubai, and Zurich. In partnership with Watches of Switzerland, the 2023 GPHG nominees' world exhibition will make a stop in New York City, exclusively on display in North America at the leading retailer's SoHo flagship.

"Since we opened our SoHo flagship in 2018, Watches of Switzerland has made it our mission to not only be a leading retail destination but to also be a place of discovery and education for the United States watch community," says David Hurley, Watches of Switzerland Group Deputy CEO. He continues, "We are honored to expand our partnership with the prestigious GPHG organization and help spotlight a wider representation of this year's top feats in watchmaking. We look forward to welcoming long-time clients and first-time watch enthusiasts alike to visit our public exhibition of the 2023 GPHG nominees."

As an extension of their partnership with the GPHG, Watches of Switzerland will host the world's exclusive North American exhibition of nominees from all 15 categories of the 2023 GPHG awards. In an effort to continue to expand and foster the United States watch community, Watches of Switzerland's exhibition will be open to the public from Wednesday, October 18th through Saturday, October 21st at their SoHo, New York flagship. This will be the first exhibition of the GPHG 2023 nominees and only public access to the collection of esteemed and prestigious horological pieces in North America, following the announcement ceremony, on August 30th.

October 18th – October 21st

Watches of Switzerland SoHo

60 Greene Street

Appointments Encouraged

