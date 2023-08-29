ZENB LAUNCHES YELLOW PEA PASTA AT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKETS NATIONWIDE

Real ingredient pioneer debuts its award-winning single ingredient pasta at 381 stores across the country, inspiring foodies to Eat Like It Matters

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a yellow pea revolution hits grocery store shelves as ZENB, a Chicago-based plant-full food company, debuts its award-winning, single ingredient pasta at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide. ZENB, pioneer of the yellow pea legume pasta in various popular shapes, exists to cultivate more conscientious eating and is reinventing pantry staples using an innovative plant-full approach with a focus on real ingredients.

Rallying people to Eat Like It Matters, ZENB develops better-for-you products that are genuinely delicious without compromising on taste or texture. Their signature product line, ZENB Pasta, is made with a single ingredient, whole yellow peas including the skins. ZENB Pasta offers an al dente experience that rivals wheat pasta, but with wholesome nutritional benefits including 20 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber per 3.5 ounce serving. The full range of shapes and offerings deliver nutrient-dense mealtime solutions for consumers craving functional foods that fuel their bodies and delight their palates. ZENB Pasta is also gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO and contains various key vitamins and minerals.

"As a leader in wholesome food innovation, we couldn't be happier to launch in retail at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the country," said Hugo Pérez, chief storyteller, ZENB U.S. "We hear from consumers across all demographics and lifestyles how pleased they are with the unmatched taste and texture of ZENB products that are better-for-you, and we can't wait for more people to experience this at their local grocery store through the power of plants."

The premium pasta products from ZENB can now be found at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide on the Sprouts Innovation Table, which introduces consumers to new and notable specialty food items. Consumers can purchase a variety of popular, classic pasta shapes and wholesome on-the-go meal solutions including:

Short pastas Elbows, Penne, and Rotini ,

Pasta lovers nostalgic favorite Spaghetti , and

On-the-go Agile Bowls (which come in four globally inspired flavor combinations: Tomato Basil Pesto, Mexican Street Corn, Red Pepper Harissa and Zesty Garlic Spinach).

"At ZENB, our food development legacy allows us to unlock the power of real, clean ingredients and deliver products with the highest quality standards," said Taichi Sakabe, Chief Operating Officer, ZENB U.S. "Like Sprouts, our goal is to make natural foods more accessible and living healthy more delicious. By launching with Sprouts, we can continue to give consumers what they deserve – elevated, re-imagined pantry staples that fit their lifestyles, like our crave-worthy yellow pea pastas."

Foodies will also have the opportunity to sample ZENB's plant-powered offerings at various Sprouts locations this fall as part of the nationwide ZENB Pasta Lounge Tour, a mobile food-truck experience serving up freshly prepared, chef-inspired recipes featuring ZENB Pasta. More information on the tour can be found by following along with the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, or by visiting ZENB.com/pasta-lounge.

ZENB is also currently available in Central Market stores across Texas, Green Acres Market stores in Oklahoma, and will soon be on shelves at Chicagoland Jewel-Osco stores early this fall with more retail locations to be announced soon. The brand plans to introduce other popular yellow pea-based pasta, snack time options, and specialty food products throughout the remainder of 2023 as they continue to evolve their offerings and expand across a variety of food categories. To learn more about the brand or to find ZENB at a retail location near you, you can visit ZENB.com/atsprouts.

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee) is a plant-based food company committed to helping people Eat Like It Matters. We exist to cultivate more conscientious eating… in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. We take a plant-full approach as we reinvent everyday food using only real ingredients. Embracing the Japanese zenbu (全部) concept of WHOLE, we add less and waste nothing to unleash the flavor & nutrients of plants. ZENB offers a range of products that elevate deliciousness, including ZENB Pasta, ZENB Gourmet Sauces, and on-the-go ZENB Agile Bowls, with an ongoing pipeline of products launching regularly. Our food development legacy stretches back over 200 years with a nature-driven, upcycling approach. To reinforce the importance of plant-forward fuel for high performance lifestyles, ZENB has teamed up with leading global sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

