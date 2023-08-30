PETCONNECT BY IAMS™ SERVICE LAUNCHES TO PROVIDE IMMEDIATE ONLINE ACCESS TO PET EXPERTS

Licensed veterinary technicians and nutrition advisors can answer pet questions in real-time

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a pet can be joyous, and it can also leave pet parents with a lot of questions. Knowing this, the IAMS™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is launching the PETconnect by IAMS™ service, to help provide pet parents with general nutrition and wellness advice and information about their cat or dog by connecting them with a Licensed Vet Technician or a Nutrition Advisor in real time.

The free, innovative digital service provides pet parents live access to expert nutrition and wellness advice and recommendations. Users can ask questions about their pet's nutrition needs, such as when and how much to feed them, life stage behaviors as their pet grows, their general well-being and more, all of which is available immediately at their fingertips through the service, completely free with no login required.

"Having a pet is one of life's greatest joys. But when our pets are not at their best, it can be incredibly stressful for pet parents to navigate the internet for the best advice and information on how to help keep their pets happy and healthy," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Sr. Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "Through IAMS PETconnect, our IAMS brand is providing pet parents with a free, easily accessible service, further solidifying our ambition to keep pets healthy for life."

Here is how PETconnect by IAMS service works:

Go to IAMS.com and click the PETconnect chat bubble in the bottom right corner.

To connect with a licensed vet tech, select the option: "Connect with a Vet Tech about Health and Wellness." To connect with a nutrition advisor, select "Nutrition and Feeding."

Pet experts are ready to assist you and will ask further questions to understand your pet. They will provide you with tailored advice and guidance.

Following the discussion, PETconnect by IAMS' licensed vet techs or nutrition advisors may follow up with a summary of the conversation along with helpful resources.

With this peace of mind, pet parents everywhere can know PETconnect by IAMS service is a trusted, free resource that they can turn to when they need general nutrition and wellness advice and information.

For more information on the service, please visit IAMS.com/petconnect-by-IAMS.

About the IAMS™ Brand

The IAMS™ brand is dedicated to helping dogs and cats live happy, healthy lives and believes high-quality nutrition truly makes a difference. IAMS is driven to create pet-specific nutritional solutions that are tailored across every life-stage, pet size and health need. Through years observing the behavior of dogs and cats, combined with research and dietary findings, the IAMS brand believes that the right diet can help pets support immunity, maintain muscle, and promote healthy digestion. IAMS products are made with high-quality ingredients and unique recipes that give your pet our best nutrition possible. When you choose IAMS dog or cat food, you're choosing high-quality food that will help you see visible differences in your furry friend. For more information, visit IAMS.com .

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO ™, GREENIES ™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS ™ and EUKANUBA ™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL ™, VCA ™, Linnaeus , AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL ™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND ™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 130,000+ dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

