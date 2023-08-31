Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 7 in Boston

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 12 in New York

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) will participate at two upcoming investor conferences in September. Kyle Gano, Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, and Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Boston. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Abernethy, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in New York.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at www.neurocrine.com . A replay of the presentations will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for approximately one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs, but few options. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids*, as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders, because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit Neurocrine.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

