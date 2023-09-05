Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the following investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, including a fireside chat presentation at 11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Sheraton New York

Lake Street Capital Markets 2023 BIG7 Conference

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Venue: The Yale Club, New York

TD Cowen 8th Annual FutureHealth Conference

This virtual conference incorporates fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the futurehealth industry. ApolloMed is participating in the Redesign of Physician Delivery Models: Primary Care Panel.

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET

Management will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings at the Morgan Stanley and Lake Street Capital Markets events in New York. Those interested in attending any of these conferences should reach out to their respective representatives. The Company's presentations at the Morgan Stanley conference will be made available via live webcast and in archive following the conclusion of each event at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net .

