Healthcare2U Introduces Direct Primary Care Advantage, a Zero Dollar Visit Fee Membership for Access to Nationwide Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthcare2U, a national leading Direct Primary Care (DPC) organization, announced a pioneering and trailblazing initiative that transforms the healthcare landscape – the introduction of its DPCadvantage initiative, a new zero-dollar office visit fee healthcare membership. This initiative arms health brokers with an innovative solution to help employers contain costs related to their healthcare offerings as it diverts claims against major medical insurance plans.

Zero-dollar visit fee to see a doctor helps remove financial barrier to healthcare.

"We understand the challenges associated with receiving quality healthcare and are diligent in our pursuit to make it affordable for everyone. Our zero-dollar visit fee DPCadvantage initiative is a necessary step toward reshaping the healthcare experience for our members," said Andy Bonner, President and CEO of Healthcare2U. "Our goal is to empower individuals to prioritize their health and seek a path toward healthier lives."

Already a leader in nationwide Direct Primary Care access to board-certified family care physicians and internists, Healthcare2U aims to eliminate a challenging obstacle members face on their journey to well-being. By introducing the DPCadvantage membership to include a zero-dollar visit fee, Healthcare2U hopes to remove the financial barriers that can often hinder individuals and families from seeking timely medical attention. The goal is to encourage members to establish regular doctor visits with a qualified healthcare provider. At the same time, it allows them to focus on proactive care and preventive measures while fostering long-lasting doctor-patient relationships.

For DPCadvantage members, this means access to virtual care, in-office visits with a physician, or urgent care clinics can be done with a zero-dollar visit fee. To further enhance the member's experience, Healthcare2U's proprietary bi-lingual Patient Advocacy Line (PAL) offers concierge service to help navigate members to quality care. Available during normal business hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST M-F., this service is used to schedule appointments on behalf of its members, ensuring timely access to a medical provider. Access to virtual care is available 24/7.

Committed to providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions, Healthcare2U's introduction of DPCadvantage positions them as the only DPC organization in the nation to offer unlimited access to medical professionals in all 50 states at a zero-dollar visit fee.

Healthcare2U's DPC model has already gained traction as a rapidly expanding organization. This year, Newark and Trenton, New Jersey joined their membership, helping save taxpayers in the Garden State money after state public sector employees were hindered by nearly 23% increase in healthcare premiums. This new initiative further cements Healthcare2U's position as an industry leader.

Members can expect comprehensive and personalized medical care without the worry of an office visit fee to seek care. This model allows Healthcare2U's dedicated network of physicians to focus solely on patients' needs, without the distraction of administrative hassles confronted with traditional insurance and the related claims process.

In addition to zero-dollar visit fees, Healthcare2U's DPCadvantage members will continue to enjoy all the same benefits, some of which include, unlimited chronic disease management for 13 of the most prevalent chronic disease states, annual physicals with four labs, and 24/7 access to medical care. This comprehensive approach to healthcare ensures that members receive the attention and care they deserve, while also maintaining a strong emphasis on affordability and convenience.

As Healthcare2U continues to expand its footprint across the nation, its DPCadvantage initiative is set to revolutionize the healthcare industry and set a new standard for accessible patient-centered care.

About Healthcare2U

Healthcare2U is a membership-based, hybrid direct primary care (DPC) organization that ensures employers of all sizes and structures have nationwide access to affordable, consistent, and quality primary care over 40% below the average cost of traditional DPC practices operating in the market today. Through our proprietary Private Physician Network (PPN)™, Healthcare2U promotes healthy living by detecting, treating, and managing acute and chronic conditions before the onset of serious illness. Healthcare2U is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is available nationwide. For more information, visit www.healthc2u.com . Follow us on Twitter @Healthc2U and LinkedIn at Healthcare2U.

