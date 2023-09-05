Journey Biosciences Named a "Rising Star" Quarterfinalist in Prestigious Digital Health Awards

NaviDKD® recognized as innovative solution to identify early kidney disease in adults with diabetes.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Biosciences, a digital health company specializing in predictive clinical screenings and expert lab analysis, has been named a "Rising Star" quarterfinalist in the diagnostic platform category for the Digital Health Hub Foundation - Digital Health Awards 2023 . These awards recognize innovative companies driving significant change in healthcare through digital technologies.

Journey's flagship solution combines NaviDKD, a clinically validated predictive screening, with the AI-powered intelligence of CompassTM to provide up to 12 years of advanced diabetes-related kidney disease (DKD) detection.

Why this matters:

One in three people with diabetes develops kidney disease.

Kidney disease is usually silent, with up to 90% of patients unaware they have it.

More than $40B is spent annually on kidney disease in the US.

Early DKD identification in adults with diabetes enhances patient quality of life while optimizing clinical and financial outcomes.

"We're honored to be named a quarterfinalist and are excited to advance to the next stage. Thanks to the Digital Health Hub Foundation team for recognizing Journey's transformative potential in healthcare," said Adam Graybill, CEO and Co-Founder of Journey Biosciences. "Combined with being named a top 20 device in the Diabetes Center Berne (DCB) 2023 Innovation Challenge , this recognition reinforces our drive to revolutionize how diabetes-related kidney disease is identified and managed."

"This year has been our most competitive yet as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies worldwide. We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success" said Awards Founder and Chairman Mark Goldstein.

Award details:

Thousands of global applicants across 13 categories

Sixteen quarterfinalist companies in this category

Presentation of awards is during the HLTH Conference on October 9th

Journey joined StartUp Health's T1D Moonshot earlier this year and is excited to be a HLTH sponsor in the StartUp Health Pavilion.

Journey Biosciences is shifting the future of care through predictive innovations. Our flagship solution blends the precision of NaviDKD®, a clinically validated predictive screening, with the AI-driven insights of Compass™, offering up to 12 years of advanced diabetes-related kidney disease (DKD) detection and tailored intervention strategies. This groundbreaking approach improves patient outcomes, optimizes resource allocation, and reduces costs. Discover more at journeybio.life.

About Digital Health Hub Foundation:

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

