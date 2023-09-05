PAAMC HK Introduces Ping An Stable Fund Amid Volatile Markets

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., is pleased to announce the launch of its latest offering – Ping An of China Select Investment Fund Series - Ping An Stable Fund (the "Fund"). In a period of highly volatile market, the Fund aims to provide stable income through strategic investments mainly in money market instruments and short-term debt securities.

The Fund is designed to meet investors' needs, and adapt to shifting market conditions, where cash and near-cash management products have gained popularity. With a focus in preserving principal and generating stable income, the Fund offers investors a balanced investment approach that combines the security of bank fixed deposits with the added returns of fixed- or floating-income instruments.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily[i] in a broad range of USD-denominated money market instruments and short-term debt securities which are issued by governments, quasi-governments, international organisations, financial institutions and corporates. Its estimated return before fees is expected to exceed one-month USD bank fixed deposit with relatively lower risk than traditional public bond funds.

Armin Cheung, Managing Director of PAAMC HK, said,

"The launch of the Fund comes at a time when investors are seeking safe harbors amid economic uncertainties. Our proven capabilities in managing money market fund and fixed income space, combined with our deep understanding of the market dynamics, position us well to manage the Fund. We are committed to manage the Fund prudently, preserving safety and liquidity while still providing a competitive yield."

The Fund is now available for public offering. It offers different currencies other than USD, such as RMB (Hedged), HKD(Hedged), GBP(Hedged) to suit different investors' needs.

[i] Not less than 70% of its net asset value ("NAV")

