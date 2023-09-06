EPAM Wins 2023 Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year Award in North America

Award Recognizes EPAM for the UkraineNow solution, an infrastructure provider that hosts critical humanitarian aid data.

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has won the 2023 Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year Award for North America. The Company was recognized among a diverse group of organizations for creating the best examples of customer and partner innovation and transformation—solving today's biggest challenges across key industries worldwide. The Social Impact award is given to those who went above and beyond in 2022, creating or promoting initiatives that made a positive and lasting impact on our world.

At the onset of the war in Ukraine, EPAM identified an opportunity to connect the dots between supply, demand, logistics and funding. The UkraineNow website was created as an infrastructure provider to Ukraine's Ministry of Social Policy and other volunteer organizations and NGOs. The website is hosted on Google Cloud and aggregates important humanitarian aid data from numerous endpoints. It supports the UkraineNow global initiative that mobilizes volunteers worldwide to help evacuate Ukrainian children, the elderly, and those with disabilities from the war zone.

"We're pleased to be recognized as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year for our continued efforts in providing unwavering aid and support to Ukraine during a crisis," said Stepan Mitish, VP and Head of EPAM Ukraine. "As an adaptive enterprise, we help customers pivot quickly under unrelenting waves of change. Such was the situation, and we quickly mobilized a plan to orchestrate a solution with the UkraineNow website in addition to our other support initiatives while consistently delivering exceptional results to Google Cloud and our mutual customers."

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize EPAM as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

EPAM and Google Cloud help solve companies' most complex cloud challenges. With more than 2,000 experienced Google Cloud engineers, EPAM has been a premier partner since 2018 and recently announced a strategic global partnership to help enterprises modernize and transform with the power of AI. Credentialed and specialized in Google Cloud technology and industry pillars, EPAM provides best-in-breed Google Cloud solutions to its customers.

About EPAM Systems

Forward-Looking Statements

