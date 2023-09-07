First-of-its-kind Veterinary Nurse/Technician Empowerment Event Focuses on Innovative Solutions to Advance the Profession and Elevate Careers

NAVC HiVE Event to take place in Austin, TX Oct. 16 - 18

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) will host Vet Nurse + Tech HiVE, the first and only event of its kind tailored exclusively for the largest professional segment in the veterinary industry. This event is part of NAVC HiVE's new series of events and will feature a roster of headlining presenters and topics ranging from cutting-edge medical techniques to professional, self, and personal development along with advancing customer communication and experience. Members of the media are invited to attend for free .

"NAVC HiVE events are designed to be nimble and get ahead of issues impacting veterinary professionals while shaping the veterinary industry now and into the future." - Gene O'Neill , NAVC CEO

"Supporting veterinary nurses and technicians around the world is a top priority for the NAVC and part of our commitment to helping all veterinary team members thrive. We believe programs like NAVC HiVE will help further empower them and elevate their skills," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "This is a vital initiative dedicated to advancing veterinary nurses and technicians and addressing industry challenges head-on."

Veterinary nurses and technicians play a critical role in the veterinary industry, providing assistance in emergency and critical care, nutrition, anesthesiology, radiology, oral and dental care, and a wide range of other advanced skill sets. With more than 100,000 veterinary nurses/technicians nationwide, they comprise 40% of the veterinary profession in the U.S.

Ranking first in the nation for registered veterinary nurse/technicians with nearly 14,000 throughout the state, Texas serves as an ideal host for this innovative event.

The event will feature three tracks: Professional and Career Development; Clinical Content; and Personal and Self Development including stress management, mindfulness and financial planning.

Speakers from all over the country will present easy-to-understand sessions that foster professional growth and development for veterinary nurses/technicians. Some big names to look out for include international speaker, author, and media personality Andy Roark, DVM. Dr. Roark will be presenting on topics such as "Getting Heard (And Respected) By Veterinarians;" "Going up the Chain: How To Talk to Management;" "Effective Client Communication Strategies;" and " 'I'm Not Your Boss But'...Holding Peers Accountable."

Other sessions include "Communication Nutrition to Pet Parents of Cancer Patients" with Vicky Ograin, MBA, RVT, VTS (Nutrition); "Round and Round We Go – The Importance of Cage Side Rounds" presented by Melissa Evans, LVT, CVT, VTS (ECC); "Decision Fatigue. It's a Thing and It's Likely Affecting You" taught by Beckie Mossor, MPA RVT and "Blood Transfusions: The Technicians Guide to How and When" by Jordan Porter, RVT (GA), VTS (SAIM). Additional topics to keep an eye out for will focus on personal and professional development, clinical sessions and combating compassion fatigue.

The event, scheduled to take place October 16-18 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, is designed to bring together veterinary nurses/technicians from all corners of the country. It promises to be a transformative experience, offering attendees networking opportunities and dynamic learning. The unique focus on this essential segment of the veterinary workforce aligns with NAVC's commitment to driving positive change across the veterinary industry.

NAVC HiVE events are designed to be nimble and get ahead of issues impacting veterinary professionals while shaping the veterinary industry now and into the future. This new style of in-person events will bring the industry's brightest thinkers directly to members of the veterinary community across the U.S. Each NAVC HiVE event will consist of four areas of focus: animal health industry trends affecting patient treatment; issues faced by the veterinary industry such as staffing shortages and mental health; specific veterinary team member needs; and the business side of the $104 billion domestic veterinary industry.

For more information about the NAVC HiVE event, including the full program schedule and registration details, please visit navc.com/hive .

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

