SOUTHWEST AIRLINES OFFERS RAPID REWARDS CUSTOMERS QUICKER WAY TO EARN COVETED COMPANION PASS

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is rewarding its Rapid Rewards® Members for their loyalty by making it easier to earn Companion Pass®. For a limited time, Rapid Rewards® Members have three new opportunities to accelerate their way to Companion Pass, one of the most popular airline perks in the industry and part of the airline's award-winning loyalty program.

"We want our Customers to feel valued and appreciated for flying with Southwest," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Whether it's flying with us on a purchased ticket, or on a reward booking, or simply by using one of our industry-leading Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase, Members now have new opportunities to accelerate their way to the highly coveted Companion Pass before the end of the year so they can start planning their 2024 travel."

The Companion Pass1 allows Rapid Rewards Members to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (doesn't include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight. To qualify for Companion Pass, Members must fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 135,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. Once a Member qualifies, they'll earn Companion Pass for the following full calendar year, plus the remainder of the year in which they earned it.

Earn Double Companion Pass Qualifying Points

Southwest Rapid Rewards™ Members who register for this promotion, purchase Southwest® qualifying flights, and travel through Nov. 30, 2023, can earn double Companion Pass qualifying points on all qualifying flights.2 Business travelers booking through one of Southwest's business channels—swabiz.com (SWABIZ®), Global Distribution System (GDS), or Southwest Partner Services (SPS) distribution channels—can earn triple Companion Pass qualifying points per flight during the same promotional period.3

Reward Travel Counts

Southwest Airlines® is making travel even more rewarding this year by applying reward travel toward a Companion Pass. Every flight purchased with Rapid Rewards points counts as one Companion Pass qualifying flight when Customers register for this promotion, purchase Southwest qualifying flights, and travel through Nov. 30, 2023.4

Earn with Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase

Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers who register for this promotion can earn double Companion Pass qualifying points per $1 spent with their Rapid Rewards Credit Cards from Chase, now through Nov. 30, 2023.5

Join Rapid Rewards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

1Companion Pass qualifying points are earned on flights paid entirely with dollars, Southwest LUV Vouchers®, gift cards, or travel funds, and with no portion of the purchase price paid for with Rapid Rewards points. Only qualifying flights will be eligible for Companion Pass qualifying points. Companion Pass qualifying points aren't eligible to be used for redemption toward flights or with More Rewards. Only the Rapid Rewards Member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. The offer is nontransferable. Bonus Companion Pass qualifying points earned from this offer will be posted 72 hours after flight completion.

2To register for this promotion, Members will need to provide their Rapid Rewards account number at the time of registration. If a Customer does not have a Rapid Rewards account number, they may register for an account on Southwest.com. Rapid Rewards accounts are free. Companion Pass qualifying points are earned on flights paid entirely with dollars, Southwest LUV Vouchers, gift cards, or travel funds, and with no portion of the purchase price paid for with Rapid Rewards points. Only qualifying flights will be eligible for Companion Pass qualifying points. The Member must register for this promotion, then book and fly between Sept. 1, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2023 (the "Promotional Period"), and registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The offer is valid on new qualifying flights booked and flown within the Promotional Period. The Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking the Member's qualifying flight to earn double Companion Pass qualifying points for that flight. Double Companion Pass qualifying points will be calculated at 100% of the Companion Pass qualifying points earned for each applicable flight and will be posted to the account of the traveling Rapid Rewards Member within 72 hours after the flight is completed. A qualifying flight for this promotion is a one-way revenue flight on Southwest from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest, or a round trip revenue flight on Southwest from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. Companion Pass charter flights, reward and group travel, and Southwest Vacations® packages don't qualify as one-way or round trip revenue flight(s) for this promotion.

3Eligible Rapid Rewards Members can earn triple Rapid Rewards Companion Pass qualifying points when registering, booking in eligible business channels, and flying qualifying flights for this promotion between Sept. 1, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2023 (the "Promotion Period") as follows: During the Promotion Period, register for this Promotion by completing the registration form located at Southwest.com and earn triple Rapid Rewards Companion Pass qualifying points for each qualifying one-way flight if such qualifying flights are booked through swabiz.com (SWABIZ), Global Distribution System (GDS), or Southwest® Partner Services (SPS) distribution channels with Southwest Airlines inventory. All travel is subject to Southwest Airlines Passenger Contract of Carriage set out at Southwest.com/contractofcarriage. An eligible Rapid Rewards Member means a Member who receives an offer in either an email invitation from Southwest Airlines or a banner invitation on Southwest.com, the Southwest mobile app, swabiz.com, from their company's travel manager, or in the My Account section of their Rapid Rewards account online that invites them to participate in this Promotion. The offer is nontransferable. It is free to enroll in Rapid Rewards. Member must register for this promotion during the Promotion Period, and registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel during the Promotion Period. To register for this promotion, the Member will need to complete the applicable registration form with the Member's name, email address, and Rapid Rewards number. Member's qualifying flights must be either a Wanna Get Away®, Wanna Get Away Plus®, Anytime, or Business Select® fare and must be booked only through swabiz.com, Global Distribution System (GDS), or Southwest Partner Services (SPS) distribution channels with Southwest Airlines inventory and travel must be completed during the Promotion Period.

4All reward travel is subject to availability and taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way. Companion Pass qualifying points are not eligible to be used for redemption toward flights or with More Rewards. Only the Rapid Rewards Member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. The offer is nontransferable. Bonus Companion Pass qualifying points earned from this offer will be posted prior to Dec. 30, 2023.

5To be eligible for this bonus Companion Pass qualifying points offer, the Member must register between Sept. 1, 2023, and Nov. 30, 2023 ("Promotion Period"). During the Promotion Period, Members will earn double bonus Companion Pass qualifying points for every dollar in purchases made with their Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card. Please allow up to four weeks after the end of the Promotion Period for the bonus Companion Pass qualifying points to be posted to the Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account. "Purchases" don't include balance transfers, cash advances, traveler's checks, foreign currency, money orders, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions, lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or similar betting transactions, any checks that access an account, interest, unauthorized or fraudulent charges, or fees of any kind, including an annual fee, if applicable. Companion Pass qualifying points aren't eligible to be used for redemption toward flights or for More Rewards. Only the Rapid Rewards Member who received this offer from Southwest Airlines is eligible for this promotion. The offer is nontransferable. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus Companion Pass qualifying points will post directly to your Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on the Member's credit card statement. Bonus Companion Pass qualifying points earned from this offer will be posted prior to Dec. 30, 2023. To qualify for this bonus offer, the Member's Rapid Rewards Credit Card account must be open and not in default at the time of fulfillment. Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus Companion Pass qualifying points will post directly to the Member's Southwest Rapid Rewards account and will not appear on the Member's credit card statement. The Contactless Symbol and Contactless Indicator are trademarks owned by and used with the permission of EMVCo, LLC. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC

