Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Richard Williams, Executive Chairman, Bunker Hill Mining Corp. ("Bunker Hill" or the "Company") (TSXV: BNKR), and his team joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange.

Bunker Hill Mining Corporation is a mining company focused on the sustainable regeneration of distressed or closed mining assets to assist the North American metals supply chain. Its first project is the restart of operations in 2024 at the historic Bunker Hill zinc-silver-lead mine, located in the Silver Valley Idaho, USA.

