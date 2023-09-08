R. Praggnanandhaa, Now Nida Anjum Chelat: Young Indians Continue Stellar Show in Global Sports

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following R. Praggnanandhaa, Nida Anjum Chelat has become another prominent young representative of India's growing presence in global sports. Nida Anjum, the young rider has catapulted India into the world of long-distance horse racing with her recent triumph. Much like the remarkable advancements in science, such as lunar and solar exploration, R. Praggnanandhaa and Nida Anjum are emerging as youthful ambassadors of India's rising achievements in sports. PUSH 360 manages this pride of India engagements and communications for her.

First Indian young lady rider Nida Anjum Chelat with her companion horse Epsilonn Salou after completing the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Young riders and Juniors, Castelsagrat, France (PRNewswire)

21-year-old Nida Anjum, the only Indian woman to hold a 3-star rider status, made history by becoming the first Indian to complete the FEI's 120 km Endurance Championship for Young Riders. A feat that is almost parallel to 18-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa's remarkable performance in the world of chess.

Nida Anjum and her exceptional horse "Epsilonn Salou" showcased their unparalleled prowess as they competed against 70 competitors from 25 countries in the championship race, which featured four demanding stages with varying distances and rigorous terrain. Following each stage, veterinarians evaluated the horses' health and a total of 33 horses were eliminated. Nida and her horse completed all four stages and finished the race in just 7.29 hours.

"I am now embarking on further training for upcoming championships and will continue to strive for more achievements for my country. Next, I am aiming for the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, and 'Mongol Derby' is my long-term goal" - Nida said.

Nida's passion for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. She earned her place in the World Championships by enduring a series of gruelling events, including success at the Abu Dhabi Endurance Championship while studying in the 12th grade. She was trained by Takhat Singh Rao, under the guidance of renowned endurance rider Ali Al Muhairi.

Nida holds a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from the University of Birmingham, UK and an IB Diploma from Raffles World Academy, Dubai. She is the daughter of Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, Managing Director of the Regency Group, and Minnath Anvar Ameen. Her sister is Dr. Fida Anjum Chelat.

About PUSH 360:

Push 360 is a branding and communication solutions company in India having 30 years of experience in the field

Media Contact:

Sethu Raj Kadaikal

Head PR

P: +91-9746486617

E: sethu@push360.agency

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205513/Nida_FEI_Equestrian.jpg

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205514/Nida_Anjum___Race_Video.mp4

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Push 360 LLP