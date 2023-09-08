Sirtex Medical Announces Collaboration Agreement with Magle Group for EmboCept® S DSM 50 μm

Sirtex partners with Magle Group to advance the international treatment of liver and lung cancer

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirtex Medical ("Sirtex"), a leading manufacturer of interventional treatment solutions, announced today the establishment of a collaboration and exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Magle Group, a Sweden-based contract development and manufacturing organization as well as Degradable Starch Microspheres (DSM) sales and marketing company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sirtex will exclusively distribute Magle Group's chemoembolization product, EmboCept® S DSM 50 μm, in the existing and new geographic areas to support expanded patient access to the product. Together, Sirtex and Magle also intend to establish a joint development plan to increase product range in the field of embolization by utilizing Magle Group's DSM platform.

Indicated for chemoembolization of liver and lung tumors, EmboCept® S DSM 50 μm is an adjuvant in the intra-arterial treatment of inoperable liver and lung tumors in combination with cytostatic agents. Due to its degradability, EmboCept® S can be applied for superselective treatments of single-liver segments and used for a selective targeting of one liver lobe to treat multifocal, diffuse tumors and non-visible micro tumors.

"We are delighted to team up with Sirtex to unleash the full commercial potential of EmboCept® S, our proprietary product for chemoembolization of inoperable liver and lung tumours. Sirtex has a well-established sales force and is also well-equipped to support our continuous efforts to expand Magle Group's DSM-based product range in the field of embolization," says Justin Pierce, CEO of Magle Group.

According to the National Institute of Health, liver cancer is the fourth most common cause of death globally, accounting for over 800,000 deaths annually. As of 2020, the World Health Organization found that 2.2 million people are diagnosed and 1.8 million people die from lung cancer yearly. This makes lung cancer responsible for the highest number of cancer-related deaths and the second most common cancer.

"We are thrilled to expand our product portfolio to address unmet needs in liver and lung oncology," said Kevin R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "Our partnership with Magle will allow us to continue in our unrelenting pursuit to deliver quality treatments to improve patients' lives globally."

EmboCept® S DSM 50 µm is currently approved for sale in Europe, Argentina, Singapore, and Malaysia.

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-Spheres® Y-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com.

