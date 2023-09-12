Everyday Kentucky
Avanos Medical, Inc. to Present at the CL King Annual Best Ideas Conference

Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) today announced that Michael Greiner, senior vice president, chief financial officer, and chief transformation officer will participate in a fireside chat at CL King's virtual 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference 2023 on Mon., Sept. 18 at approximately 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Avanos Medical Inc.)(PRNewswire)

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website and will be archived on that site.

About Avanos Medical, Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we are committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. We develop, manufacture and market our recognized brands globally and hold leading market positions in multiple categories across our portfolio. For more information, visit Avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on Twitter (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

