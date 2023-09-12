Sunwoda Energy Unveils 4.17MWh/5MWh Liquid Cooling BESS NoahX 2.0 at RE+2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwoda Energy today announced the official launch of its high-capacity liquid cooling energy storage system named NoahX 2.0 at RE+2023. The new product marks a significant leap forward in system energy, cycle life, smart management, and safety, solidifying the company's position at the forefront of the energy storage industry.

Sunwoda 4.17MWh/5MWh Liquid Cooling BESS NoahX 2.0 (PRNewswire)

Extended Lifespan

The NoahX 2.0 system is built around Sunwoda's 314Ah battery cell, which boasts an impressive cycle life exceeding 12,000 cycles and a lifespan of more than 20 years, resulting in a 10% increase in overall economic benefits.

Increased Capacity

The 314Ah cell features a thinner top cover and mortise and tenon structure to optimize space utilization by 4%. By integrating Sunwoda's liquid cooling CTP 2.0 grouping technology, the system achieves capacities of 4.17MWh/5MWh in a 20ft container. It is a 52% increase in system energy compared to its predecessor NoahX 1.0 and a 21% increase compared to the 3.44MWh products in the market.

Enhanced Safety

The cell adopts an "LFP + Graphite" system and an olivine crystal structure, ensuring unparalleled safety with a double insulation design that remains effective even when immersed in seawater. With a fire suppression system at the PACK level, the NoahX 2.0 can effectively prevent thermal runaway. Sunwoda's BMS algorithm can proactively identify sudden internal short circuits and the system incorporates a combustible gas emission and explosion venting design. These safety designs enable the battery system to achieve an IP54 protection level.

Intelligent Management

At the new product launch event, the Shenzhen-based company also highlighted NoahX 2.0's advanced intelligent management and control system. This sophisticated system enables intelligent monitoring, managing, and optimization of the energy storage system. The series-connected solution also allows cluster-level management to avoid circulation and achieve active balancing.

About Sunwoda Energy

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunwoda Group (SZ300207), Sunwoda Energy has leveraged its parent company's 26 years of expertise in lithium battery technology and specialized in network energy, residential energy storage, C&I energy storage, utility energy storage, and smart energy. With a strong focus on research and development, the company has possessed in-house capabilities for battery cell, PACK, BMS, EMS, and full-chain system solutions to cater to the diverse demands of multiple application scenarios. Sunwoda Energy's energy storage systems have served customers in nearly 100 countries and regions. To learn more about Sunwoda Energy's innovations, visit www.sunwodaenergy.com

