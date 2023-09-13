Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Launches Art, Beats + Lyrics Immersive Virtual Reality Experience

'The Verse' features works by local urban artists, interactive experiences and an AI-generated concert featuring Phony Ppl

LYNCHBURG, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey is taking its signature urban art and Hip Hop program, Art, Beats + Lyrics , into new frontiers -- including outer space -- with The Verse, the brand's first immersive virtual reality experience. The Afrofuturism-inspired world showcases the works of celebrated Black and diverse artists and creators while exploring the intersection of Hip Hop and innovation. The state-of-the-art experience will provide visitors with a range of interactive attractions, including an exclusive virtual performance by the critically acclaimed fusion band Phony Ppl. The virtual concert is one of the first to use markerless motion capture through AI technology. The Verse can be accessed through any connected device (mobile, tablet, desktop or VR headset) through www.SeeTheVerse.com .

Building on the legacy of Jack Honey's Art, Beats + Lyrics, a touring art and music program launched in 2004 by Cult Creative that is dedicated to supporting visionary artists, The Verse offers Hip Hop fans a cutting-edge online destination to celebrate -- and experience -- the best in urban art and culture from anywhere in the world. The curated art exhibition, which spans two levels and four gallery spaces, will feature a collection of more than 80 artistic creations from over 30 artists. Featured artists include legendary photographer and cultural archivist Polo Silk , Atlanta-based Tanzanian-Nigerian visual artist Marryam Moma , and contemporary realist painter Tim Okamura .

Additional features of The Verse include:

Exclusive fan meet-and-greet and virtual fireside chat with Phony Ppl ( September 28 )

HipHopForChange (October) Virtual panel on Hip Hop's 50th anniversary and its tech-led future organized by(October)

An homage to 1520 Sedgwick Ave in the Bronx , the birthplace of Hip Hop

A space elevator that skyrockets visitors from Earth to outer space

A nightlife-inspired Honey Lounge for guests to network and socialize

Flying through zero-gravity tubes

Phony Ppl Virtual Concert

Brooklyn-based band Phony Ppl has been tapped as The Verse's inaugural musician in residence and will make their virtual concert debut in The Verse's Honey Club. Known for their unique blend of soul, jazz, Hip Hop, R&B, reggae, and rock, the quintet's performance will transport visitors to the surface of the moon and reimagine the band as larger-than-life characters. The exclusive VR concert boasts one of the world's first applications of an AI-powered markerless motion capture technology to produce an immersive music experience.

"As we continue to celebrate the Golden Anniversary of Hip Hop this year, we also want to look forward towards the future; In our reach digitally, abroad to other countries and shining more light (binding or connecting) the creative community -- and that's what The Verse is all about," said Jabari Graham, Founder and Co-Producer of Cult Creative. "Art, Beats + Lyrics is proud to work with Jack Honey to take our amazing partnership to the next level and offer fans virtual experiences that would be impossible to execute in real life. This new platform allows us to showcase digitally-native artists and their work in immersive and mind-bending new ways."

"By honoring Hip Hop culture, The Verse serves as a reminder of the transformative power of art and music, instilling hope and inspiring positive change within the community and beyond. This virtual art gallery and music experience will showcase Jack Honey's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while remaining true to our core values of upholding authenticity and passion," said Keenan Harris, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Brand Director. "As a leader in the spirits industry, Jack Daniel's continues to pave the way for experiences that transcend traditional boundaries, delighting our consumers with unique and memorable moments."

"We are thrilled to present this revolutionary experience to our audience," said Phony Ppl, who embark on an international tour this October. "By fusing the worlds of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, music and technology, we are bringing an unparalleled platform for our fans to connect, celebrate and experience our first-ever virtual concert!"

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Bonded, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's RTDs. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About Phony Ppl

Comprised of the cream of Brooklyn's young musician crop, each classically trained member of the five-man band Phony Ppl is a product of musical parents who gifted their children exceptional DNA, exposure to the greats, and most importantly, wings for exploration and self-discovery. The result is a collective that's as limitless as its music; one that has received praise from the likes of Tyler The Creator and Childish Gambino, performed with Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, Vic Mensa and The Roots. Their latest album Euphonyus features Megan Thee Stallion, JoJo, Leon Thomas and production by multi-platinum producer Kaytranada. Phony Ppl has amassed over 100 million streams and their harmonious single "Nowhere But Up" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart in early 2023.

