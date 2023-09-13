Pega Infinity '23 Now Available to Unlock Deeper Levels of AI and Automation for Self-Optimizing Experiences

New generative AI capabilities will help businesses operationalize agility to become more autonomous enterprises

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced the general availability of Pega Infinity™ '23. This enhanced version of Pega's portfolio of products offers new capabilities that help organizations get closer to becoming an autonomous enterprise by unifying AI and automation to promote self-optimization that drives maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Pega Infinity '23 features deeper intelligence, low-code, and autonomy capabilities within its entire portfolio of products in a variety of markets, including Pega Platform™, Pega Customer Decision Hub™ , Pega Customer Service™, and Pega Sales Automation™. This includes Pega GenAI™, a new set of more than 20 capabilities available across products on Pega Cloud® that leverage generative AI to accelerate and improve low code, customer engagement, customer service, sales, and back-office operations. This makes Pega Infinity '23 products faster, easier, and more powerful to use while providing controls, governance, and auditing to keep humans in the loop.

Pega Infinity '23 is helping people work smarter, including Constellation UX that improves productivity so users can get work done faster and more easily deliver customer self-service while accelerating development. Additionally, Pega Process Mining analyzes end-to-end customer journeys to uncover and prioritize hidden inefficiencies, while Pega Insights gives users the ability to create and share compelling insights from workflow data with an improved drag-and-drop experience. Finally, new low-code capabilities increase developer collaboration – letting them easily share and discover reusable components.

These updates are coupled with advanced Pega Cloud support for generative AI, including a trust layer that provides secure access to large language models (LLMs). Pega Infinity '23 will initially provide out-of-the-box LLM support for Microsoft Azure's OpenAI Service.

Since announcing at this year's PegaWorld® iNspire, Pega has added new components to Pega Infinity '23 including:

AI-Powered Developer Chat – This generative AI chat functionality assists Pega users by answering product support questions on the fly. It is fully integrated with Pega training, documentation, and technical support content, helping users work smarter and faster to foster optimal outcomes.

Process Fabric Manager Dashboards – New dashboards within New dashboards within Pega Process Fabric offer managers deeper insights into how teams are performing across all applications, including better understanding of workload distribution as well as incomplete work. This helps managers appropriately distribute workloads and set realistic deadlines for better employee experiences.

GenAI-Powered Treatments: This capability uses generative AI to create and refine next-best-action treatments. With diverse tones and perspectives based on individual customer preferences, intelligent treatments work to help promote empathy and analyze performance to recommend high value treatments to its customers.

Pega Infinity - Pega's flagship software suite – empowers organizations with AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation capabilities. It unifies customer engagement, customer service, and intelligent automation capabilities within a single platform to help accelerate digital transformation. By engaging customers with the right message, at the right time, across any channel, clients can improve customer satisfaction, increase customer lifetime value, and boost productivity. Pega's low-code environment helps reduce complexity for accelerated deployments, faster iteration, and greater customer and employee satisfaction.

For more information on Pega Infinity '23, visit https://www.pega.com/infinity.

Quotes & Commentary:

"With all of the excitement around the potential of generative AI, businesses need to understand what aspects of the technology can be practically applied to help achieve their goals more efficiently and effectively," said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer, Pega. "Pega Infinity '23 is doing just that – bringing together the latest AI and automation technology so that organizations can reach a level of self-optimization that results in better experiences for employees and customers today, with the agility to further scale and evolve as business needs change in the future."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

