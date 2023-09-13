Yong-do Kim, Chairman of the SNS Journalist Federation, Highlights the Restructuring of Global Village Values and Social Value Creation

- Under the vision of 'UN 2030 Together', the International Conference and Awards, ICAE is held annually in Korea by the SNS Journalist Federation of Korea.

- Chairman Yong-do Kim showcases innovative leadership for a sustainable future and the global environmental recovery.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chairman Yong-do Kim of the SNS Journalist Federation is spearheading new initiatives to redefine the values of the global community and pave the way for a sustainable future. Under the 'UN 2030 Together' vision, he sets the goal of fostering social value through innovative leadership.

(PHOTO= Yong-do Kim, Chairman of SNS Journalist Federation, speaking at the International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment held in 2022 at the National Assembly Hall in South Korea) (PRNewswire)

Chairman Kim is gearing up for the 'ICAE 2030 Together the International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment' to be held on October 31, 2023 in the Grand Hall of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea. He conveyed that the event will feature a diverse range of activities including discussions on ESG technology investment, media and content exchanges, and establishing international cooperative funds. Furthermore, he added that the event aims to underline the importance of mental and environmental recovery, along with emphasizing the implementation of 169 specific objectives across 17 areas of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) to global leaders.

Chairman Yong-do Kim has exerted influence in media and broadcasting, fostering collaboration with the government, local communities, and the private sector. His leadership emphasizes the significance of ESG, the practical realization of UN SDGs, nurturing global leaders, and addressing environmental issues and emergency response, continually focusing on developing young global leaders.

This year, particularly, he is pioneering a reinterpretation of new action movements by conducting international conferences and award ceremonies for environmental recovery and ESG implementation, under the 'UN 2030 Together' vision. He embodies a deep understanding of the leadership roles and social responsibilities necessary in the modern era, actively seeking collaborative solutions to these issues.

Chairman Kim said, "The true heroes of our era should be a collective of unsung heroes who cooperate to resolve the issues of the global village," emphasizing that "for such transformations to occur, leaders need to undergo profound reflection on social values and present a hopeful vision to the world."

He is advancing futuristic social value creation through collaborations with various international organizations and agencies. He continually showcases innovative leadership to maintain and expand the global future direction, gaining attention both domestically and internationally.

Chairman Kim is propelling the SNS Journalist Federation to a higher level, demonstrating successful leadership in diverse sectors.

Chairman Yong-do Kim emphasized, "Unused knowledge only serves to make one arrogant, and such knowledge merely becomes a tool to attack others. The true scholar is one who seeks knowledge that benefits humanity and lives that way," expressing his ambition to continually expand the global network and contribute to social value creation in the future.

