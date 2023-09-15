AsiaRF Unveils Revolutionary Developments for MWC 2023: The World's First Wi-Fi HaLow IoT Solution to Debut Soon

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the eagerly awaited MWC 2023 approaches, AsiaRF Corp., a leader in wireless communications since its inception in 1996, offers a sneak peek into its groundbreaking global launch. The Taiwanese tech giant is gearing up to introduce a revolutionary Wi-Fi HaLow IoT solution that promises to disrupt industrial internet of things connectivity.

Advancing Wi-Fi HaLow Technology

Wi-Fi HaLow technology impresses with its astounding operational range of up to one kilometer and ultra-low power requirements. AsiaRF's Wi-Fi HaLow Gateway AP7688-WHM, powered by Morse Micro's MM610X chip (the fastest HaLow solution on the planet), has not only achieved worldwide recognition but also secured the world's first Wi-Fi HaLow CERTIFIED end-product from the Wi-Fi Alliance. This milestone accentuates AsiaRF's leadership and innovative capabilities in IoT connectivity.

Thanks to the persistent efforts of its R&D team, AsiaRF plans to unveil a series of Wi-Fi HaLow solutions at the upcoming MWC 2023. These include wearable mobile network devices, indoor APs, outdoor gateways, relays, and a DIY solution kit with various functional interfaces that cover a plethora of applications from smart agriculture to industrial automation, healthcare, and intelligent transport.

Meet Us at MWC Las Vegas 2023

For an in-depth look into AsiaRF's revolutionary technologies, join us at The HUB Startup Booth 1712, 1714 during MWC 2023 in Las Vegas. Our team will be available to discuss our solutions, offer live demonstrations, and explore partnership opportunities.

Beyond Expectations: Multi-Dimensional Connectivity

AsiaRF's focus isn't limited to Wi-Fi HaLow; their premium Wi-Fi 6E module, AP7916-NPD, powered by industry leader MTK (MediaTek), promises a seamless internet experience with tri-band advantages. These modules are geared towards the next generation of wireless electronic products and enterprise networks, offering faster speeds and lower latency.

Looking Ahead

AsiaRF has already established partnerships with global leaders in the IoT space and is actively seeking strategic collaborations across various sectors.

For the latest updates on AsiaRF's innovative solutions, please visit the AsiaRF Official Website . or contact directly at sales@asiarf.com.

About AsiaRF

AsiaRF has been a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions since its inception in 1996. Our mission is to make IoT technology more accessible, efficient, and practical to expand the horizons of people's lives and work. For more information, visit AsiaRF Official Website .

About Morse Micro

Founded in 2016, Morse Micro has the largest independent Wi-Fi design team in the world committed to driving the next generation of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) through their award winning Wi-Fi HaLow device solutions. For more information, visit Morse Micro Official Website .

About MediaTek

MediaTek is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables more than 2 billion consumer products a year. MTK is a market leader in developing tightly-integrated, power-efficient systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile devices, home entertainment, network and connectivity, automated driving, and IoT. For more information, visit MediaTek Official Website.

