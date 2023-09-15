Dr. Richard Merkin Honors the 2023 Graduating Class at the Heritage Institute of Clinical Studies at USC

Forty-six graduating HPN employees receive diplomas

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard Merkin, Founder and CEO of Heritage Provider Network, (HPN) one of the country's largest physician founded and physician owned integrated healthcare systems, honored 46 graduating HPN employees enrolled in the Heritage Institute of Clinical Studies, a partnership program at the University of Southern California.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qEUjZfb3xg

Heritage Provider Network. (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Provider Network, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Established in 2017, this certification program in population health management, equips HPN employees with numerous additional benefits for improved patient clinical outcomes, important career advancement opportunities and continuing education accreditation for MA, LVN, RN, MD and DO levels.

"The only difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra, and that little extra is represented by all of you here today. I want to celebrate you, thank you and very much congratulate you for what you've accomplished, thank you very much," said Dr. Merkin. "I'm so proud of you," he continued.

The HICS certification is widely recognized in the healthcare industry as its graduates can then provide improved healthcare outcomes for large populations in the entire country. Over 700 HPN team members have received certification from the program from 2019-2023.

"This collaboration between HPN and USC does many things. The most important thing it does is provide absolute state of the art education of the kinds of medicine practiced that our healthcare professionals need to know as we embark into 21st century medicine,' said Dr. Howard Hu, Flora L. Thorton Chair of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, USC.

"It's a unique opportunity between HPN and USC for us to have this program as we are not only working on treating, but also working on directly improving patient care," said Dr. Shubha Kumar, PhD, MPH, Director of Online Program Initiatives, Department of Population and Public Health Sciences, Keck School of Medicine, USC. "Through the students enrolled in this program, the healthcare providers who are really working on the front lines, to have providers increasingly trained in this space, is a fantastic opportunity for all of us."

Course study includes classes in congestive heart failure, hypertension, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorder, atrial fibrillation and diabetes.

"Congratulations to all my fellow ambitious, resilient and triumphant colleagues. We came, we studied, we conquered," said Heno Yousefi, 2023 HICS graduate, clinical pharmacist, HPN. "By continuing our education and embracing a lifelong learning concept, we can stay at the forefront of patient care and make a lasting impact on our community."

"This program with USC has allowed all of our employees to have the opportunity to be special. I'm so proud and I'm so grateful to all the people that are involved in this program. It just makes my heart swell," said Dr. Merkin.

After the ceremony, graduates and guests were honored at a dinner reception in Town and Gown celebrating their achievements that emphasize the Heritage Institute of Clinical studies goal-Virtus Orci-clinical power.

ABOUT HPN:

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value-based healthcare delivery improvements in the country. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona providing high-quality, cost-effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

