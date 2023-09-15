Verizon and UAG team up for new Apple iPhone 15 Launch

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designer of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, today released new tech protection for the highly anticipated iPhone 15 devices sold exclusively through Verizon channels. Representing a growing level of support and confidence between UAG and Verizon, the new Monarch Pro Carbon Fiber with subtle red corner accents is the show-stopping addition to this collection.

With seamless MagSafe charging compatibility and Carbon Fiber inlay, this case offers both advanced protection and effortless functionality. Embodying the uncompromised and classic Urban Armor Gear DNA, the Monarch Pro is built to go further, ensuring safety and security for all essential tech devices no matter where life goes. Get ready to conquer any terrain and explore without limits with the Monarch Pro.

More UAG styles for the iPhone 15 like the new Essential Armor and Plyo Pro series are also available at Verizon retailers across the country. Check them out at verizon.com or UAG's website at www.urbanarmorgear.com .

