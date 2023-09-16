Official Announcement by Ampace: Introducing the BP System and "Kun-Era" Battery, Paving the Way for a New Era in Global Energy Transformation from Fuel to Electricity

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace"), a company renowned for its commitment to pioneering lithium battery research and innovation, marked its inaugural presence at the 21st China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition (CIMAMotor 2023 for short). During this significant event, Ampace has unveiled two changing offerings: the revolutionary BP system and the cutting-edge "Kun-Era" series lithium batteries. These introductions have positioned the brand to capture a substantial share of the burgeoning E-motorcycle industry. Concurrently, Ampace has solidified strategic collaboration agreements with industry partners, with the objective of delivering eco-friendly, intelligent, and secure comprehensive power solutions tailored for short-distance travel to a global user base, while also facilitating their expansion into international markets.

Ampace (PRNewswire)

Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, Ampace's Chief Technical Officer, stated that the BP System, known as "Boost Power," signifies a pivotal advancement in Ampace's upstream materials. It reflects their unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and their resolve to enhance the ultimate racing experience for e-motorcycles. Furthermore, it acts as the central driving force propelling the ongoing enhancements in the specialized "Kun-Era" battery's performance for e-motorcycles. Dr. Yuan emphasized, "This increase in kinetic energy results from comprehensive advancements in areas such as safety, lightweight design, and extended lifespan.

Discussing the technological innovations and standout features of the "Kun-Era" series, Dr. Yuan Qingfeng explained that the BP system materials, representing the next-generation battery technology, integrate five fundamental technological pillars. These pillars skillfully harmonize the three critical challenges of achieving high energy density, stability, and dynamic performance. This integration facilitates the efficient extension of the range, enhances the exhilarating experience of high-powered racing, and guarantees a lightweight design for both the battery and the vehicle, ultimately crafting superior automotive-grade lithium batteries.

Ampace, a collaborative effort between two leading global lithium battery powerhouses, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) and Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), brings forth a wealth of cutting-edge lithium battery technology expertise garnered over more than two decades from its parent companies.

Throughout the exhibition, Ampace has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with prominent electric vehicle companies hailing from both domestic and international markets. These companies included well-known domestic brands such as LONCIN, VMOTO, Yadea, Segway-Ninebot, and CFMOTO, alongside the Southeast Asian e-motorcycle ecosystem brand SWAP (listed in chronological order of partnership).

