CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, HOPPR, an AI company that is changing medical imaging forever by enabling a GPT-4-like interaction with medical imaging studies, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Khan Siddiqui as its Chief Executive Officer. The original pioneer of radiology informatics, a world class entrepreneur, and a trailblazer in the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Dr. Siddiqui brings 30 years of experience in revolutionizing the way healthcare and technology interact to the HOPPR leadership team.

HOPPR appoints world-renowned radiologist and AI pioneer, Dr. Khan M. Siddiqui, as CEO (PRNewswire)

HOPPR names world-renowned radiologist and AI pioneer, Dr. Khan M. Siddiqui, as CEO

Dr. Oliver Chen, Chief Medical Officer of HOPPR, stated, "We are thrilled to have Dr. Siddiqui join the HOPPR family. His pioneering role in medical imaging AI innovation at Microsoft, coupled with his transformative approach to radiology in North America, speaks volumes of his expertise. As a seasoned entrepreneur, he brings a unique perspective that complements our team's strengths in radiology, artificial intelligence, and business transformation. We eagerly anticipate the direction he will steer our collective journey."

Previously at Hyperfine, Dr. Siddiqui played a pivotal role as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, spearheading the FDA clearance of the world's inaugural portable MRI scanner and orchestrating the company's NASDAQ debut. His entrepreneurial prowess is further evidenced by founding Higi, Inc., a consumer health engagement titan, which was later acquired in a $4.2B SPAC deal. His career also includes pivotal roles at tech giant Microsoft, where he was instrumental in pioneering multimodal AI models in medical imaging and the groundbreaking AI behind Xbox Kinect. His contributions to academia and industry are further highlighted by his tenures at Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, and the American College of Radiology.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. Siddiqui remarked, "In my years of experience, I've seen the transformative potential of medical imaging. As I step into this role at HOPPR, I envision a future where the nuances of every medical image are harnessed to their fullest. Imagine a neuroradiologist not just interpreting, but truly interacting with an image, leading to timely and life-saving decisions. This is the future we're building towards, and I'm honored to lead the way."

About HOPPR: HOPPR is changing medical imaging forever. By creating the "GPT-4" for medical imaging, we are enabling physicians, technicians, and clinical support staff to "converse" with medical imaging studies, transforming medical imaging interactions from static to dynamic. We have created both medical and administrative use cases that we will unveil with commercial partners at RSNA in November 2023.

For media inquiries, please contact Kalia Ataliotou at kataliotou@trilligent.com.

HOPPR is transforming medical imaging by creating a GPT-4-like platform that will enable physicians, technicians, and clinical support staff to “converse” with medical imaging studies. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOPPR