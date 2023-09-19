The Vollrath Company Celebrated 150 Years with the Dedication of a Handpainted Mural

Dedication of artwork by renowned local artist initiates celebration of company milestone

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vollrath Company, a globally renowned leader in the foodservice and custom products industry, marks the beginning of its 150th-anniversary celebration next year with the unveiling of a captivating handpainted mural at its global headquarters in Sheboygan, Wis. The artwork is in process, skillfully crafted by local artist Jessica Rassel, and serves as a visual homage to Vollrath's rich history and commitment to excellence.

Erik Lampe, Vollrath CEO and president, speaks at the mural dedication for Vollrath's 150th anniversary. (PRNewswire)

The dedication ceremony took place September 18, 2023, at the Vollrath headquarters and represented the kick-off to a significant milestone in Vollrath's journey, with more celebrations following throughout next year. Over the past century and a half, the company has risen to become a global player in the foodservice industry, known for its innovation, quality and customer service.

Erik Lampe, CEO & president of The Vollrath Company, shared his excitement for this special event, saying, "Our 150th anniversary underscores our commitment to our customers and our ongoing pursuit of innovation in the foodservice industry. The custom mural beautifully encapsulates our incredible journey, from our rich heritage to our promising future."

The mural, displayed prominently at Vollrath's headquarters, serves as a visual timeline, showcasing significant moments in the company's history. It features notable events and milestones such as groundbreaking product launches, expansions into new markets, and Vollrath's dedication to sustainable practices.

Jessica Rassel, the talented Sheboygan-based artist behind the mural, has an impressive portfolio celebrating heritage and culture. Her work brings Vollrath's history to life, aligning her artistic vision with the company's legacy of innovation and customer satisfaction.

"Crafting this mural and immersing myself in the history of Vollrath has been an incredible experience," Rassel said. "The goal of the mural is to highlight the unique and powerful aspects of Vollrath's history with reference to the company's innovation and dedication."

"Jessica's artistry gives our history a vibrant voice, and we believe her work will inspire both employees and Sheboygan residents and visitors for years to come," added Lampe.

For more information about The Vollrath Company mural, please visit https://www.vollrathfoodservice.com/Vollrath-Mural-Dedication .

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com .

