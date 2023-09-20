Busbud Shares 21 Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying

Global Ground Transportation Booking Platform Analyzes Popular Short-haul Routes When It's Faster, Cheaper, & More Eco-friendly To Take the Bus Instead of Fly

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Busbud , a global ground transportation booking platform, releases its findings of a comprehensive data analysis of popular routes across the U.S. and Canada when it is faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly to take a bus than fly. The company shares 21 routes commonly traveled across regions in both countries that are popular for both vacation and business travel when flying is a popular choice among travelers. All routes are more convenient and eco-friendly alternatives to flying. Below are 12 commonly traveled routes and an additional nine routes can be found on Busbud's blog.





Price / Travel time / Emissions One-way

Routes Bus carriers

included

(all bookable

on Busbud) Bus Plane Savings (%) Asheville to

Charlotte Greyhound $19 2hrs 45mins 7kg CO 2 $227 3 hrs 56mins 40kg CO 2 -92% $ savings

-1hr 11 mins saved

-82% reduction in

emissions Austin to

Houston FlixBus, Red

Coach,

Greyhound $20 2 hrs 40mins 9kg CO 2 $69 3 hrs 46mins 61 kg CO 2 -71% $ savings

-1hr 6 mins saved

-85% reduction in

emissions Boston to New

York GoBuses,

FlixBus,

Greyhound,

OurBus $30 4hrs 15mins 11kg CO 2 $54 4 hrs 35 mins 82 kg CO 2 -44% $ savings -20 mins saved -87% reduction in

emissions Calgary to

Edmonton The Canada

Bus, Red

Arrow, Cold

Shot, Ebus,

Rider Express $45 2hrs 25mins 10kg CO 2 $88 3 hrs 52 mins 67 kg CO 2 -49% $ savings -1hr 27 mins saved -85% reduction in

emissions Chicago to

Indianapolis Greyhound,

FlixBus $31 3hrs 35mins 10kg CO 2 $84 4 hrs 34mins 78 kg CO 2 -63% $ savings -59 mins saved -88% reduction in

emissions Los Angeles to

San Diego FlixBus,

Tufesa,

Greyhound $20 2hrs 30mins 7kg CO 2 $189 4hrs 15mins 48 kg CO 2 -89% $ savings -1hr 45mins saved -85% reduction in

emissions Montreal to

Quebec City Orleans

Express $51 3 hrs 15mins 8kg CO 2 $128 4hrs 64 kg CO 2 -60% $ savings -45mins saved -87% reduction in

emissions Miami to

Orlando FlixBus, Red

Coach,

Greyhound,

JetSet $23 4hrs 40mins 13kg CO 2 $104 5 hrs 25mins 85 kg CO 2 -78% $ savings -45 mins saved -85% reduction in

emissions Ottawa to

Montreal Orleans

Express,

Maheux, Tour

Express $35 2hrs 10mins 7kg CO 2 $365 3 hr 39 mins 41 kg CO 2 -90% $ savings -1hr 29mins saved -83% reduction in

emissions Philadelphia to

Washington DC FlixBus,

Greyhound $15 2hrs 50mins 7kg CO 2 $280 3hrs 50mins 52 kg CO 2 -95% $ savings -1hr saved -87% reduction in

emissions Phoenix to

Tucson Greyhound,

Tufesa,

FlixBus $20 1hr 55mins 6kg CO 2 $264 3 hrs 12mins 49 kg CO 2 -92% $ savings -1hr 17mins saved -88% reduction in

emissions Seattle to

Vancouver Quick Shuttle,

FlixBus,

Greyhound $50 3hrs 30mins 8kg CO 2 $139 5hrs 56 kg CO 2 -64% $ savings -1hr 30 mins saved - 86% reduction in

emissions

"Many travelers are likely unaware that taking the bus is often faster than taking a short-haul flight in addition to being cheaper," says Christine Petersen, CEO of Busbud.com. "Beyond time and savings, bus travel also offers a way to reduce your carbon footprint while still satisfying your wanderlust."

According to the EPA , the transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gasses in the U.S., particularly carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), the most common greenhouse gas. Transportation makes up 29% of emissions in the U.S.* Air travel has long been the preferred method of transportation despite its impact on carbon emissions.

Taking the Bus Often Saves More Than An Hour in Time:

Many popular routes will save more than an hour in time when traveling by bus. This includes routes such as Seattle to Vancouver , Ottawa to Montreal , Calgary to Edmonton , Austin to Houston , LA to San Diego , Phoenix to Tucson , and Asheville to Charlotte .

Travelers will save more than a third of their time if they travel by bus from Seattle to Vancouver .

Avoids Crowds at the Busiest Airports:

In the U.S., the Dallas , Denver , Chicago , Los Angeles , and Orlando airports rank among the busiest airports. Therefore alternatively traveling by bus is faster and cheaper on routes like Dallas to Austin , Denver to Colorado Springs , Chicago to Indianapolis , Los Angeles to San Diego , and Miami to Orlando .

In Canada , Vancouver and Montreal are among the busiest airports in the country. Travelers can avoid waiting in lines by taking the bus on routes like Seattle to Vancouver and Montreal to Quebec City .

Save More Than 90% On Popular Routes:

airfare prices have risen significantly, traveling by bus can result in significant savings. Traveling by bus from Philadelphia to Washington DC saw the largest savings with a reduction of 95% of the total cost when compared to flying. Whilehave risen significantly, traveling by bus can result in significant savings. Traveling by bus fromtosaw the largest savings with a reduction of 95% of the total cost when compared to flying.

Phoenix to Tucson , Los Angeles to San Diego , and Asheville to Charlotte all had 90% savings when traveling by bus. In the U.S., popular routes oftoto, and Asheville toall had 90% savings when

Canada , traveling by bus from Ottawa to Montreal has a 90% savings compared to flying. In, traveling by bus fromtohas a 90% savings compared to flying.

All bus routes had at least a 40% savings when compared to flying.

Positively Impact The Earth & Your Wallet:

According to Greentripper.com, traveling by bus reduces your carbon footprint by at least 80% on all highlighted popular routes. In the U.S., carbon emissions were reduced the most significantly on the routes from Phoenix to Tucson and Chicago to Indianapolis . In Canada , carbon emissions were reduced most significantly when traveling from Montreal to Quebec City .

Busbud has additional popular routes throughout the U.S. and Canada that are both faster and cheaper than flying on, highlighted in its blog . Featured are a diverse group of routes spanning both counties that are popular for both vacations and commuting. For more information on Busbud and how to book these popular travel routes, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/blog/trip-bus-travel-beats-flying/

Methodology: All prices were determined as if traveling one-way on September 12th, 2023. All prices were researched as if booking four weeks prior to travel. Travel times were calculated using Google Maps as if traveling to and from airports to the city centers during rush hour. Airline-recommended early arrival to airports were also factored into travel time. For U.S. domestic flights, the TSA's recommendation of arriving two hours prior to take-off was calculated into travel time and for U.S. international flights, the TSA's recommendation of arriving three hours prior to take-off was calculated into travel time. For Canadian domestic flights, Air Canada's recommendation of arriving at the airport two hours ahead of take-off was calculated into travel time. Greentripper ( www.greentripper.org ) was used to calculate emission comparisons.

About Busbud:

Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers vertical B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators.

Busbud Shares Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying (CNW Group/Busbud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Busbud