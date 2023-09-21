Health2047 Backs ScholarRx to Transform Medical Education for the Digital Age

Innovative approach puts learners first by providing accessible and customizable curriculum-building resources and medical education solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif. , Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2047 , the Silicon Valley-based innovation subsidiary of the American Medical Association (AMA), today introduced ScholarRx as the latest addition to its portfolio of startups reshaping healthcare for a new age. ScholarRx is a curriculum system that modernizes medical education development and delivery via customizable, reusable and interconnectable learning units.

www.health2047.com (PRNewswire)

Medical knowledge is rapidly expanding and medical schools need help keeping their curriculums up to date. The ScholarRx solution features a platform with modular "bricks" of customizable learning content powered by an open authoring tool that makes it easy for institutions and educators to create more personalized and meaningful medical learning experiences.

"Health2047 is proud to partner with ScholarRx on its important work in healthcare education innovation," said Lawrence K. Cohen, CEO of Health2047. "The company's work filling curriculum gaps, increasing access to valuable resources and accommodating different learning styles for students is crucial to training the next generation of talented doctors."

The company develops a robust suite of innovative digital medical education tools that leverage interactive media and learning analytics to evolve with student needs, increase engagement, improve knowledge retention and enable personalized learning pathways. This innovative approach ensures that learners have access to content that is current, instructionally sound and aligned with their goals.

The team at ScholarRx developed the first global health sciences curriculum exchange and an extensive library of multi-competency medical education content that is ready to be integrated into any existing curriculum or learning environment. With this growing library and its open authoring platform, educators can create tailored learning experiences for students no matter what their needs may be.

"We are thrilled to partner with Health2047, as they have become a leader in fostering innovation and collaboration within the healthcare industry," said Dr. Tao Le, chief education officer at ScholarRx. "This partnership will help us ensure that medical students, health professionals and educators around the world have access to the latest medical information and resources needed to advance their knowledge so that they can provide the best care for their patients."

A cadre of innovative healthcare startups

ScholarRx is the most recent addition to Health2047's startup investment roster. Other companies in Health2047's portfolio include:

Evidium , whose evidence-based medicine (EBM) augmented intelligence (AI) technologies support and enrich physicians' decision-making. (2021) , whose evidence-based medicine (EBM) augmented intelligence (AI) technologies support and enrich physicians' decision-making. (2021)

SiteBridge Research , an Integrated Research Organization (IRO), who helps connect physicians and patients to clinical trials and facilitates the process by reducing barriers for sites and participants. (2021) , an Integrated Research Organization (IRO), who helps connect physicians and patients to clinical trials and facilitates the process by reducing barriers for sites and participants. (2021)

Phenomix Sciences , who is developing products based on the founders' work at Mayo Clinic that shows obesity is comprised of four distinct phenotypes. (2021) , who is developing products based on the founders' work at Mayo Clinic that shows obesity is comprised of four distinct phenotypes. (2021)

Medcurio , whose instant data access solution simplifies insight extraction and allows healthcare organizations to harness the full value of their data quickly and efficiently while protecting patient data privacy. (2020) , whose instant data access solution simplifies insight extraction and allows healthcare organizations to harness the full value of their data quickly and efficiently while protecting patient data privacy. (2020)

Zing Health , a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage plan that helps doctors and communities coordinate improved and individualized care for chronically underserved populations. (2019) , a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage plan that helps doctors and communities coordinate improved and individualized care for chronically underserved populations. (2019)

About Health2047

Health2047 is a Silicon Valley innovation firm powered by the American Medical Association. Health2047 is transforming healthcare at the system level, seeking powerful ideas, industry partners and entrepreneurs to address systemic transformation in the areas of data, chronic disease and productivity. Health2047's deep relationships with both the AMA and its network of strategic partners create a unique force multiplier that helps drive informed, large-scale change in healthcare. For more information, please visit www.health2047.com .

About ScholarRx

ScholarRx is a mission-based organization of passionate medical educators, designers and technologists dedicated to building a healthier world through accessible, sustainable medical education. ScholarRx offers a revolutionary, low-cost, multi-competency curriculum system featuring interconnectable "learning bricks," powered by the groundbreaking Rx Bricks Create authoring tool, helping make this the world's first sharable health science curriculum platform. For more information, please visit www.scholarrx.com .

Contact:

BAM for Health2047

health2047@bamtheagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health2047 Inc.