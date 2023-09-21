Kolon Industries' Nonwoven textiles awarded with International EPD Certificates

First Korean nonwoven maker to obtain international EPD

Improves export competence of polyester spunbond products

STOCKHOLM and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolon Industries' nonwoven textile products 'Finon' and 'Finon ECO' have been awarded with the 'International EPD (Environmental Product Declaration)' certificates. The Korean chemical and textile company became the first to obtain overseas EPDs in the global primary backing for carpet and filtration media industry and the Korean nonwovens industry. The company secured public confidence through both certificates from Sweden's 'EPD International AB' and Norway's 'EPD Norge.'

EPD is a system that quantifies and shows the environmental impact of the entire product life process, from raw material to production, distribution, use, and disposal. Demand for EPDs is increasing in Europe and the United States as it helps consumers make ecological choices and environmental regulations are growing intensely.

Kolon Industries' 'Finon' is a spunbond nonwoven made of PET (polyester) and is applied in various markets including automotive, flooring, filtration, landscape and construction. 'Finon Eco' is an eco-friendly version of "Finon" that reduced GWP (Global Warming Potential) by decreasing carbon dioxide equivalents by 43% by applying post-consumer recycled polyester from plastic bottles.

Kolon Industries received the domestic EPD certificate for the two products in April last year. As the company has now additionally obtained both domestic and international EPDs, it is expected to gain competitive edge.

"EPD is an important indicator of showing our utmost effort on sustainable enviro-friendly strategy in the market," said Young-baek Choi, head of spunbond business. "We will continue to expand our certificate ranges to meet our customers' requirements on sustainability."

Meanwhile, Kolon Industries produced PET spunbond for the first time in Korea in 1985. Based on its innovative technologies, it currently has the No. 1 share and production scale in the Korean nonwoven market.

About Kolon Industries

Kolon Industries is a Korean chemical and textile manufacturing company. It was founded in 1957 as Korea Nylon Inc., the first nylon manufacturer in Korea. It has since expanded to produce industrial chemicals, electronic and fashion materials. It is creating sustainable values through development of biodegradable materials, products for the hydrogen ecosystem and the operation of upcycling fashion brands. It is heading for a 'Sustainable Technology Creator' with innovative products and services that improve the quality of life.

