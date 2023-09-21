SKYY® VODKA REIMAGINES THE LEGENDARY ESPRESSO MARTINI WITH INFUSIONS LINE EXPANSION AND PARTNERSHIP WITH SUPERMODEL AND BEAUTY ENTREPRENEUR WINNIE HARLOW

Two New Expressions Create a Simplified Approach to Crafting Cocktail Classics

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYY® Vodka today announces the launch of two new expressions to its portfolio, SKYY® Infusions Espresso and SKYY® Infusions Agave Lime. This expansion brings forth two highly sought-after flavor profiles that simplify the art of crafting classic cocktails, such as martinis and margaritas, while delivering a more seamless cocktail experience that doesn't compromise on quality or taste.

At the forefront is SKYY® Infusions Espresso, a bold flavored vodka infused with real espresso flavor made to enhance the coffee-based cocktail experience. Crafted to deliver the freshest aroma and taste, SKYY® Infusions Espresso has transformed the art of shaking up the iconic espresso martini, making it easier than ever through three simple components: just vodka, cold brew concentrate or espresso, and simple syrup.

SKYY® Infusions Agave Lime elevates the premium taste of Original SKYY® Vodka by combining the all natural flavors of lime mixed with agave nectar to deliver a bright burst of citrus flavor. SKYY® Infusions Agave Lime is a great addition to classic tequila cocktails as the Agave Lime emphasizes and compounds the taste and aroma of fresh lime notes, creating a twist to a mule or margarita.

As part of the SKYY® Infusions Espresso launch, the vodka brand has partnered with supermodel, beauty entrepreneur, and espresso martini enthusiast, Winne Harlow. "An espresso martini is my go-to cocktail. I love its versatility—it's stylish and chic, ready to be dressed up or down, and consistently delivers a sophisticated sip with bold flavor and taste." says Winnie Harlow. "My home bar is my favorite place to mix a cocktail and SKYY® Infusions Espresso is an essential addition. I am thrilled to share this with the world."

Through this partnership, Winnie and SKYY® Vodka will create a new content series showcasing the simplicity of crafting an espresso martini with SKYY® Infusions Espresso, inviting martini fans to shake up Winne Harlow's favorite - the classic SKYY® Espresso Martini:

1.5 oz. SKYY® Infusions Espresso

1 oz. Cold Brew Concentrate or Espresso

.75 oz. Simple Syrup (1:1)

Garnish: Coffee Beans

Glass: Coupe Glass

Method: Build in a shaking tin. Shake with plenty of ice and double-strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

"At SKYY® Vodka, we pride ourselves on bringing to life bold ideas and flavors that enhance the cocktail experience and deliver a dose of fun," said Sean Yelle, Campari Sr. Category Marketing Director at Campari Group USA. "Leaning into two of the most popular drink and flavor trends today - the iconic espresso martini and the bright, citrus taste of lime - we're excited to welcome SKYY® Infusions Espresso and SKYY® Infusions Agave Lime into our portfolio. We're equally as proud to work alongside a passionate and fun personality like Winnie Harlow, to bring our bold flavor of Espresso to life for fans."

SKYY® Infusions Espresso and SKYY® Infusions Agave Lime are the first new innovations to be released following the reformulation of the SKYY® portfolio in 2021, now made with water enhanced by minerals, including Pacific minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area, and filtered through California Limestone for fresher tasting cocktails. Expressions are available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $13.99 for a 750ml bottle. The lineup also includes SKYY® Infusions Blood Orange, SKYY® Infusions Citrus, SKYY® Infusions Pineapple, and SKYY® Infusions Watermelon.

©2023 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

SKYY® Infusions Espresso. Vodka with All Natural Flavors. 35% alc./vol. (70 proof).

©2023 Campari America, New York, NY. Please enjoy responsibly.

SKYY® Infusions Agave Lime. Vodka with All Natural Flavors. 35% alc./vol. (70 proof).

