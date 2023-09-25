ON LOCATION UNVEILS OLYMPIC GAMES FIRSTS: NEW IMMERSIVE HOSPITALITY ACCESS PUTS SPECTATORS AT THE CENTER OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

ON LOCATION UNVEILS OLYMPIC GAMES FIRSTS: NEW IMMERSIVE HOSPITALITY ACCESS PUTS SPECTATORS AT THE CENTER OF THE GREATEST MOMENTS OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

The latest track and field, sailing and dining packages offer once-in-a-lifetime seating at events and premium hospitality never before available to spectators

PARIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, On Location, the official Hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, unveils a new collection of exciting packages of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities available at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The latest offerings include exclusive packages for track and field and sailing that have never been available before, and breathtaking dining in the iconic Eiffel Tower.

These packages bring guests closer than ever before to the action and put them at the heart of history-making moments in sports. From seats close to the finish line of track and field competitions, just a few meters away from where the whole world will be watching, to taking in the sailing races from a boat on the water, these offerings are the first of their kind, and the closest fans will get to the sporting events without actually competing. The premium dining access offered at the famous Gustave Eiffel Lounge, allows guests to soak up Parisian culture while enjoying the stunning skyline. On Location is the only way to purchase hospitality packages to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Will Whiston, Executive Vice President of Olympic and Paralympic Games for On Location, comments: "We are excited to offer guests these once-in-a-lifetime hospitality experiences that disrupt the mold of traditional hospitality. From being in the thick of the action at the finish line of track and field events to watching sailing right on the water, to special entertainment in the Gustave Eiffel Lounge, our guests will leave with lasting memories from their time at the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

IN THE HEART OF TRACK AND FIELD'S MOST DEFINING MOMENTS

Track and field's most significant and memorable moments take place at the end of the race, and, for the first time in Olympic Games history, these packages put spectators front and center of the action with seats as close to the finish line as anyone can get. From this premier vantage point, fans are engulfed in the stadium's energy as they witness the athletes' last critical, heart pounding steps across the finish line.

The On the Finish Line Hospitality packages are available to passionate sports fans in two premium options - gold and silver.

Gold Level: Unsurpassed views with world-class hospitality at competition finals - For guests seeking top-notch service before, during and after the event, the gold-level package offers finish line seats for an evening final or semi-final track and field event and premium in-lounge hospitality.

Other perks include interactions with athletes and luxury comforts including gourmet dining with a high-end selection of champagne, spirits, wine, beer, and soft drinks, as well as commemorative Olympic Games gifts, dedicated on-site staff and access to the historic Parisian private social club, Salon 24.

Salon 24 was inspired by the visionary founder of the modern Olympic Games, Pierre de Coubertin. Thematically designed, and inspired by the classic Parisian salons found in his home, Salon 24 boasts artifacts and memorabilia provided by the Olympic Museum to mark 100 years of sport from 1924-2024. As members, gold-level package guests can unwind between sporting sessions, enjoy world-class service in its sumptuous lounges and dine on French cuisine. The trendy, private space is nestled in La Maison de l'Amérique Latine, a mansion in one of Paris' chicest neighborhoods, Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Access to Salon 24 is only available on the day of guests' event sessions, prior to arrival at Stade de France.

Silver Level: Distinctive hospitality with spectacular finish line views at morning sessions - This level offers guests top-quality service before and during the event. It includes exclusive finish line seats for the morning Athletics sessions, on-site lounge access, dining options from an international chef's menu, champagne upon arrival and full bar service throughout the event. With this package, guests will receive a special Olympic Games gift and a dedicated staff member to provide service throughout the event.

TOTAL IMMERSION FOR THE MARSEILLE SAILING EVENTS

Through Paris 2024 Hospitality packages, global fans can view the high-stakes excitement of the sailing competitions taking place in Marseille, from July 28 to August 8. The packages include tickets for two sailing events making their Olympic Games debut: windsurfing iQFoil and kiteboarding. Other sport events include windsurfing, skiff, dinghy, kite and multihull. Classic tickets to these sporting events are nearly sold out, leaving these latest offerings through On Location as the only guaranteed way to attend the sailing sessions.

These packages are available in two levels of services - gold and silver - allowing guests special, one-of-a-kind access to watch the competitions directly on the water, or to enjoy the view from a luxury hospitality lounge overlooking the Marseille Marina.

Gold Level Rooftop Package: A special ''on the water'' hospitality experience - For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, fans are able to place themselves at the heart of the action for an immersive hospitality experience. The innovative Rooftop Gold package puts guests right in the field of play, on the water in a fleet of private boats, operated by On Location. Each boat includes a professional skipper and a sporting expert to provide commentary. The boats will make multiple trips per event to ensure that each guest is able to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime moment, up-close, while still respecting the safety and security of the competitors.

Silver Level Terrace Package: Experience the competition in the heart of the Marseille Marina - The Terrace package offers fans breathtaking sea views of the Marina. The Hospitality lounge is located close to major tourist attractions such as Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica, the Vieux Port and the cliffs of the Calanques. From here, guests can follow the competitions while enjoying delicious culinary options from local vendors and watch the events from either the balcony or from screens positioned throughout the hospitality space.

Booking an Olympic Games hospitality package through On Location guarantees fans a ticket to the Olympic Games Paris 2024. With only 4,800 seats available for sailing, fans should act quickly to secure their spot.

LUXURIOUS DINING IN PARIS' MOST CELEBRATED LANDMARK

For travelers visiting the City of Lights, On Location is offering a rare dining package in one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. As the name suggests, the Gustave Eiffel Lounge is located inside Paris' most celebrated monument: the Eiffel Tower. Guests will have access to a curated hospitality experience surrounded by breathtaking, unobstructed, panoramic views of the city.

Guests will be treated to a cocktail upon arrival, a chance to further explore the Eiffel Tower and a tour of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Olympic Medal exhibit. For those who purchase the private event option, additional hospitality experiences include French musicians, athlete and celebrity appearances, create-your-own food stations with savory French cuisine and a guided champagne tasting.

Right now, the only way to gain access to this exclusive and versatile venue is through On Location's bespoke package curation. Current options include shared or full privatization for one of the three individual sessions each day, or the unique opportunity for daily or full games buyout. Limited access to Gustave Eiffel will open to other consumers as the Olympic Games get closer, taking place from July 27 to August 10, 2024.

For large group orders (from 11 people) and corporate enquiries, please visit the dedicated Corporate Hospitality booking platform to discuss packages tailored to specific requirements and preferences https://corporateHospitality.paris2024.org.

In recognition of Visa's long-standing partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, @Visa is the Official Way to Pay.

With the exception of the Paris 2024 Ticketing Program, the official Olympic Games Paris 2024 Hospitality Program is the only guaranteed way to secure attendance to the Olympic Games, as these are the only official and safe sources to buy tickets and hospitality packages for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. As previously mentioned, On Location is the only way to purchase hospitality packages to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

About On Location

On Location is a premium experience provider, offering world-class hospitality, ticketing, curated guest experiences, live event production, and travel management across sports, entertainment, and fashion. From unrivaled access for corporate clients to guests looking for fully immersive experiences at marquee events, On Location is the premier and official service provider to over 150 iconic rights holders, such as the IOC (Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028), NFL, NCAA, UFC and PGA of America, and numerous musical artists and festivals. The company also owns and operates several unique and exclusive experiences, transforming the most dynamic live events into a lifetime of memories. On Location is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sport, and entertainment company.

View original content:

SOURCE On Location