Alafair Biosciences Selected to Exhibit VersaWrap® at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences has been selected to exhibit VersaWrap, a class II medical device, at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.

VersaWrap is an ultrathin, sutureless, bioresorbable hydrogel implant that forms a gelatinous layer around target tissues such as tendons, peripheral nerve and surrounding soft tissues, facilitating gliding during healing and reducing postoperative tethering. VersaWrap may be implanted as a sheet or as a gel (via syringe). (PRNewswire)

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers a limited number of selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient's hospital customers and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety, or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

"We are very excited to participate in the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "Helping healthcare providers care for patients is important work, and we are eager to showcase VersaWrap to demonstrate exactly how it can help improve care."

"Suppliers come to the Exchange hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product's unique qualities," said Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director of Contract Services, Vizient. "We are pleased to include this technology in the group selected to participate."

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient's Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.

Alafair is privately-held company developing HA-rich class II medical devices based on its proprietary technology with a portfolio of 28 issued and 8 pending patents. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States. The Inc. 5000 List ranks Alafair Biosciences as #23 in Health Products for 2023.

