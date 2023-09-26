MORE THAN 300 SONGWRITERS, ARTISTS, AND PRODUCERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD GATHERED FOR WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC'S ANNUAL LAS VEGAS WRITING CAMP

Leading Hitmakers Participated, Including Chlöe, Danna Paola, Amy Allen, Murda Beatz, Ian Kirkpatrick, Tay Keith, Nova Wav, and More

Featured AI Demonstration for the First Time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has wrapped its annual Las Vegas Songwriting Camp today, which gathered some of the biggest artists and songwriters from around the world to collaborate and create new music.

WCM – in partnership with YouTube Music, Warner Records, Atlantic Records, and RCA Records, along with other label sponsors – welcomed an impressive line-up of talent for the week, including chart-topping singer/songwriter Chlöe; leading international superstar Danna Paola; Grammy-nominated, chart-topping artist Bebe Rexha; breakout act Yng Lvcas; British mega-producer P2J; rising K-pop songwriting and producing duo, The Proof; trending pop-rock singer Lydia Night; and U.S. heavy hitters Murda Beatz, Tay Keith, Amy Allen, Ian Kirkpatrick, Nova Wav, Benson Boone, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, among many others.

Ryan Press, President, North America at WCM, said: "This year's camp was the first time we brought together creators from all the major music markets – the U.S., Mexico, South Korea, U.K., Spain, and more. We had rap producers working on K-pop briefs and Latin stars pairing up with country acts – we even had writers working with Nickelodeon actor and trending TikTok personality Trey Makai, and it was inspiring to see everyone get out of their comfort zones."

Outside of the studio, the week was filled with interactive and educational sessions on the business of music publishing and how to navigate the 'new songwriter economy,' led by WCM executives Ashley Winton (SVP, Creative Services), Alicia Ripplinger (Sr. Director, Legal & Business Affairs), and Alice Aleksandrovich (VP, Head of Deals Office). To cap off the week, the team also held its first AI demonstration for writers, led by Warner Music Group's Oana Ruxandra (EVP of Business Development and Chief Digital Officer), where writers had the opportunity to discuss the current and future state of AI, available tools, and ways they can incorporate it into their creative work.

Press concluded: "So much work went into making this camp possible, and I'm incredibly thankful to our team and the writers, artists, and producers who participated. I'm always super proud of our camps and how we approach writer development, but this one set a new standard for us and how we connect writers on a global scale."

Tay Keith added: "This camp always brings the biggest and best names together, and this year was no different. I've been really focused on building myself as a producer and an artist and expanding the types of music I'm making, regardless of the genre, and through this camp, I was able to do that. Warner Chappell organized an amazing space to collaborate in unique and fresh ways, and all the sessions gave me freedom to get really creative."

