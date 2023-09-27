AmTrav Pitching Gather Guest & Meetings Business Travel Tool at BTN Innovation Faceoff

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AmTrav, the one connected platform for business travel, today announced that it will be participating in the Innovation Faceoff at Business Travel News (BTN) Innovate on Monday, Oct. 2. The Innovation Faceoff is a competition featuring 13 cutting-edge business travel products, technologies and services developed by suppliers to address industry challenges and support managed business travel and travelers. AmTrav will be pitching Gather , the online booking and travel management tool that extends the benefits of corporate travel management to meeting and event attendees, job candidates, consultants, temporary workers and relocating employees.

AmTrav Logo (PRNewswire)

"Gather saves travelers, coordinators and planners a lot of time, headache and money." - Elliott McNamee , AmTrav

"Corporate travel management is all about making things easier for the company and the traveler, but all that goes out the window as soon as it involves corporate guests and meetings attendees," said Elliott McNamee, Product Marketing Director for AmTrav who will be pitching Gather in the competition. "I'm looking forward to sharing how Gather makes corporate travel simple and seamless, even when guests or meetings are involved."

Typically, arranging travel for non-employees and meeting travelers requires close coordination and multiple interactions between travelers, planners and travel agents. The Gather tool allows coordinators and meeting planners to set policies and parameters for guest and meeting trips then invite travelers to book in two minutes or less. From there, travelers can pick their own itineraries, apply their personal loyalty numbers, and take advantage of the lowest NDC and company rates. What's more, guests get guaranteed 24x7 service from AmTrav Travel Advisors if their plans are disrupted - or can use AmTrav's latest Change Trips functionality to easily change their whole trip at once online.

"Even in 2023 companies are stuck using antiquated, agent-dependent processes because their travel software doesn't let guest travelers and meeting attendees book their own travel," said McNamee. "Gather saves travelers, coordinators and planners a lot of time, headache and money."

During the Business Travel Innovation Faceoff, each of the 13 teams will be given seven minutes to pitch their product, technology or service. Presenters will then field questions from a panel of expert judges for four minutes and from the audience for two minutes. At the end of the competition, two trophies will be awarded; one for the winner as selected by the judges, the other being a People's Choice Award Winner.

About AmTrav

AmTrav is an award-winning, modern technology and service platform designed to make business travel personal and productive. Companies of all sizes use AmTrav to book trips, find savings, set travel policies, manage payments and expenses, and keep their travelers safe. Travelers and companies love AmTrav's powerful platform that provides a seamless travel management experience supported by our experts who are always ready to help 24x7. More than 1000 businesses trust AmTrav to go places, meet people, and go further. To learn more about AmTrav and our approach to modernizing air travel, visit www.amtrav.com .

Media Contact

Andrea Oliveira

andrea@oliveirahousepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AmTrav Corporate Travel