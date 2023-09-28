PLANET FITNESS CORPORATE TEAM MEMBERS SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITIES THROUGH ITS 'FLEXING FOR GOOD' MONTH-LONG VOLUNTEER INITIATIVE

Team members dedicated more than 400 volunteer hours to national partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America as well as other non-profits

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is continuing to enhance people's lives and create a healthier world by hosting a company-wide 'Flexing for Good' volunteer initiative for its corporate team members. Throughout the month of September, Planet Fitness corporate team members in multiple states volunteered at neighboring nonprofit organizations, dedicating more than 400 hours of service. Benefitting organizations included Planet Fitness' national nonprofit partner, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), as well as other nonprofits such as the Blue Ocean Society in New Hampshire, Boston Children's Hospital, Lydia's House of Hope in New Hampshire, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Planet Fitness' World Headquarters has offices in New Hampshire and Florida. All Planet Fitness World Headquarters team members are given two paid days annually for volunteer work.

"Planet Fitness is always looking for ways to expand our impact beyond our four walls and into the communities we serve, and our 'Flexing for Good' volunteer initiative for our corporate team members does just that," said McCall Gosselin, Senior Vice President of Communications & Social Impact at Planet Fitness. "By giving team members opportunities to volunteer during the month of September, we were able to reach even more communities, with a large focus on organizations in the New Hampshire, Boston, and Central Florida areas given the proximity to our offices."

As part of this year's 'Flexing for Good' volunteer initiative, Planet Fitness' corporate team members worked hand-in-hand with the following nonprofit partners:

American Heart Association – Taught team members lifesaving bystander skills including hands-only CPR and operating AED

Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Mass. – Provided 100 kids with a positive fitness experience through "Record Day," where kids won prizes for their high scores, gained confidence and had fun with their peers

Boys & Girls Clubs of Manchester, N.H. – Filled 50 backpacks with supplies for youth members heading back to school and revitalized the organization's summer camp with a freshly stained boathouse, performing arts center and walkways

Blue Ocean Society for Marine Conservation – Collected 19 pounds of trash on Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

Boston Children's Hospital – Filled 85 activity bags with toys, books, coloring books and other comforting items for children of families staying in the Hale Family Center

Give Kids the World – Served breakfast at Give Kids the World Village in Florida , which provides free, week-long vacations for children who have critical illnesses and their families

Lydia's House of Hope – Assisted with maintenance projects such as lawn care, plantings, home repairs and painting in addition to donating fitness equipment such as weights, exercise balls, yoga mats and a TV

New Hampshire Food Bank – Sorted more than 4,000 pounds of frozen food and assisted with meal preparation

Ronald McDonald House Charities ( Florida ) – Packed kits with necessities for people who stay at the home

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – Created more than 100 virtual cards for patients

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida – Sorted donations for families in need

As part of the Company's larger give back efforts, Planet Fitness is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America as part of the brand's national philanthropic initiative, the Judgement Free Generation®, which aims to prevent bullying and promote kindness. Since 2016, together with its franchisees, members and partners, Planet Fitness has contributed more than $8.4 million to support anti-bullying, pro-kindness initiatives.

For more information about Planet Fitness' purpose-driven efforts and the Judgement Free Generation®, visit planetfitness.com/pf-purpose.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

