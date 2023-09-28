RNR Tire Express Announces Opening of First West Virginia Location

Local Entrepreneurs Bring Leading Auto Retailer to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.V., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, has announced word of their latest franchise opening; one which marks a number of firsts for the RNR team. This opening marks the official West Virginia debut for the franchise, as well as the first instance of a pre-existing, full-service auto tire shop making a full transition to become a part of the RNR Tire Express family.

Official logo of RNR Tire Express (PRNewswire)

Josh and Justin Fanelli, two local Parkersburg brothers and entrepreneurs, owned and operated AutoMed for 5 years before deciding that they and the community would be better served under the RNR name. Not only will the franchise model afford them the opportunity to expand the brand's presence throughout the state, but it's unique rent-to-own business concept will help save families money and ensure everyone has equal access to safe, quality, name-brand tires.

"It's exciting to be the first franchisees to break ground here in West Virginia," said Josh. "We're eager to be able to serve the people and families of Parkersburg through use of a new concept like RNR, which will fill a void that's existed in the region's consumer market for quite some time."

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs safe, high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing market of underserved consumers; a far more targeted focus for both brothers that they trust will help them to play a more impactful role in their community, and aid them in their ambition of introducing 5 total locations to the state.

"Our brand's entrance into West Virginia has been a long time coming," said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "The agreement is a perfect representation of the commitment our team has to serving as many communities and families across the country as possible."

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 191 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, dstewart@fishmanpr.com or (708) 821-5923

