Nimble Gravity Acquires mDEVZ to Strengthen Its Data, AI and Software Engineering Capabilities

DENVER, Colo. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nimble Gravity LLC and mDEVZ ,announced that Nimble Gravity has successfully completed its acquisition of mDEVZ, a data science and application engineering consultancy based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. mDEVZ brings a deep heritage in finance, gaming, and retail and will expand Nimble Gravity's Data Science and Engineering practices, continuing the company's strategic 2023 growth initiative.

mDEVZ strengthens Nimble Gravity's ability to help customers transform their businesses with AI, bringing both data science capabilities, additional expertise in application development and net new capabilities in computer vision, rendering & optimization, and Unity3D.

"We are excited to bring mDEVZ onboard as we continue to advance our growth strategy for 2023," said Tony Aug, co-founder, and chief executive officer of Nimble Gravity. "Their expertise in data science, artificial intelligence and software engineering will further strengthen our position in the market and enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to clients looking to leverage cutting-edge technology for their businesses."

"We are proud of the results we've delivered to our customers during our 10 - year history and are immensely appreciative of all their support," said Mauro Lopez, founder and CEO of mDEVZ. "Joining Nimble Gravity represents a unique opportunity for our team to scale the impact of our work to an even broader customer base. Together, we can drive forward the strategy and execute the most innovative tech solutions to achieve unparalleled success and to give our team new opportunities to grow their careers and deepen the valuable skills at the company."

mDEVZ builds on Nimble Gravity's global operations, augmenting its team of professionals ready to tackle the hardest challenges businesses are facing in today's digital landscape.

About Nimble Gravity:

Founded in 2019, Nimble Gravity is an international consultancy firm that specializes in Strategy, E-Commerce, Digital Transformation, Data Science, Analytics, and BI, as well as Software Development and Tech Design. Nimble Gravity believes in the power of data and evidence-based approaches to drive growth, transform businesses, and create winning solutions for a diverse clientele.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Buenos Aires, and Medellín, Nimble Gravity is a rapidly growing consulting firm ready to tackle the hardest challenges your business is facing.

