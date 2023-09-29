STOP the Persecution of Political Leaders & Prisoners in TUNISIA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two of the leading opposition members in Tunisia, Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi and Mr. Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, announced that they have started a:
HUNGER STRIKE
to denounce their and their colleagues arrest without charges for the past 6-8 months and to demand their immediate release.
The human rights situation in Tunisia continues to worsen every day. To address these terrible and worsening conditions, the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID) is organizing a PRESS CONFERENCE with 4 leading Tunisian democracy and human rights activists:
Mohamed Moncef Marzouki
Former President of Tunisia and world-renown
human rights and democracy activist
Radwan Masmoudi
President of the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID)
Mongi Dhaouadi
President of the Tunisia United Network (TUN)
Kaouther Ferjani
UK-based Lawyer, human rights activist and daughter of
Seyed Ferjani, currently a political prisoner in Tunisia
On Monday, October 2, 2023 (2:00-3:30 PM EDT) at: the National Press Club, First Amendment Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045
For questions or further information, please contact Dr. Radwan A. Masmoudi at (202) 304-2940
Click here to Register:https://stoppersecutioninTunisia.eventbrite.com
