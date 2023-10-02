Greenwood Project Welcomes Two Distinguished Leaders to its Executive Team

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwood Project, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusion in the financial industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Caroline Older as Director of Development and Virgil Jones as Director of Growth and Operational Excellence.

Caroline Older is a seasoned non-profit leader with an impressive track record of over 20 years in fundraising, including 11 years of executive director experience across three prominent organizations. Her fundraising expertise spans individual giving, major gift solicitation, capital campaigns, and corporate and foundation giving. Caroline's extensive experience and personal dedication to employment equity uniquely positions her to lead Greenwood Project's fundraising efforts, ensuring sustained support for the organization's critical mission.

"We are thrilled to welcome Caroline Older to the Greenwood Project team. Her unparalleled experience and proven fundraising prowess will undoubtedly serve as a cornerstone in our relentless pursuit of providing transformative opportunities for underrepresented youth in the finance industry," remarked Kwesi Smith, Greenwood Project Executive Director.

Virgil Jones, appointed as Director of Growth and Operational Excellence, also brings over two decades of non-profit executive leadership experience. His expertise lies in guiding organizations towards exceptional operational management, efficient resource allocation, and maintaining sound fiscal discipline. Virgil's proven track record of success in optimizing organizational efficiency will be invaluable in driving Greenwood Project's continued growth and impact.

"Virgil Jones is a strategic addition to our leadership team, and his extensive experience in operational excellence will serve as the linchpin in catapulting our initiatives to new heights and ensuring our long-term sustainability," Smith stated.

These strategic appointments underscore Greenwood Project's unwavering commitment to creating pathways to success for Black and Latino college students in the finance sector. With Caroline Older leading the fundraising charge and Virgil Jones driving operational excellence, the organization is poised for unprecedented impact.

Greenwood Project is a non-profit organization that envisions a finance industry without barriers to entry or advancement. The organization is on a mission to introduce Black and Latino college students to careers in finance through rigorous training and internships. With more than 70 percent of Greenwood Project Scholars entering the field, the organization needs industry partners to open its doors for internships and donations to catalyze its mission.

Greenwood Project is an exempt organization as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (EIN: 81-1990763)

