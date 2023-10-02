Joyce University's 5th Annual Halloween Drive for Primary Children's Hospital Now Accepting Donations

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' students, alumni, faculty, and staff kick off their 5th Annual Halloween Costume Drive for Primary Children's Hospital. For the past five years, the Joyce University community has gathered candy, costumes, and supplies needed to bring the patients at Primary Children's a magical and spooky Halloween celebration.

"Every child deserves to experience the joy and fun of Halloween," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Joyce University President and CEO. "For the patients at Primary Children's Hospital, Halloween has become a beloved annual event with the support of our generous community. We're proud of our students, alumni, faculty, staff who year after year rally the tremendous effort of support around this event."

Last year, Joyce University met 100% of the donation needs for Primary Children's Hospital's Halloween event, delivering over 200 trick or treat buckets, 100 room decor bags, nearly 800 costumes, 150 pounds of candy, and 455 prizes.

While there are many holidays in which to donate, Halloween is a particularly special one for hospitalized children because it can provide a joyful distraction from illness, help them to maintain a sense of normalcy, boost their spirits, and create positive memories, while encouraging interaction, creativity, socialization, and a sense of unity for families during challenging times.

Community members are invited to participate in making memories for Utah children by donating costumes for children and infants of all ages, along with candy, Halloween decorations, party items, and trick-or-treating buckets. For a full list of donation items, or to make a monetary donation visit Joyce University's Halloween donations page.

"These generous Seasonal In-Kind Donations provide our patients with a bit of childhood normalcy on their healing journey and make the hospital a little less scary for kids and their families," said Jonniece F M Busath, Volunteer Manager II Intermountain Health, Primary Children's Hospital "We are grateful to live in a community who think of others and provide such generous donations to help our patients and families who are on unique health journeys!"

Community members can deliver donations to the university atrium or ship donations via Amazon to the following address:

Joyce University

c/o Halloween Drive

12257 Business Park Dr

Draper, UT 84020

The donation window for this year's holiday drive will close on October 23, 2023. For more information about Joyce University, visit joyce.edu.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

