Make-A-Wish® and BuzzRx® celebrate 10 years of partnership in support of children with critical illnesses

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Make-A-Wish and BuzzRx, the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, are celebrating ten years of partnership in support of children with critical illnesses. Since 2013, BuzzRx's generous donations of more than $6.7 million have enabled more than 650 wish kids nationwide to experience life-changing wishes that deliver hope when it's needed most. In celebration of a decade of wish granting, BuzzRx will donate $1 for every app download, up to $10,000 in October.

BuzzRx's contributions play an essential role in the lives of wish kids like 12-year-old Audrey, who wished to have her own photo shoot just like the models in the fashion magazines she loves so much. On the day of her wish, BuzzRx surprised her with a sparkly bee necklace, a coffee table book signed by the fashion editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, and a pair of designer sunglasses donated by Ms. Wintour herself. For her photo shoot, Audrey posed wearing three different outfits, including the beautiful blue gown she imagined, had her hair and makeup done by a team of professionals, and had photos taken by a fashion photographer.

"It's not just a moment, or a day, it has changed Audrey's life," Audrey's mom Lisa said. "There's not a day goes by that we don't talk about fashion model Audrey."

BuzzRx donates up to $1 every time someone saves using the free prescription discount card, benefiting Make-A-Wish year-round. Donations stay in the communities where the card was used to help grant wishes locally and do not affect discounted prices.

"The promise of a wish can be transformative for a child with a critical illness," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "When a wish comes true, it gives kids like Audrey the strength to fight and even overcome their illness. We're grateful to celebrate ten years of partnership with BuzzRx to help more children reclaim their childhood and believe in brighter days ahead."

Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 360,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S., thanks to corporate partners like BuzzRx and individual supporters who bring hope and joy to communities nationwide.

"In celebrating this milestone, the BuzzRx team reflects on not only a longstanding partnership, but also on the joy brought to so many families and communities. The culture at BuzzRx has been transformed by Make-A-Wish, giving added purpose and passion to what we do. We are humbled to play even a small role in transforming the lives of children, their families, and entire communities."

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide, more than 360,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About BuzzRx:

Founded in 2010, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish®, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and sixteen regional Food Banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped cardholders save $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $8 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com.

