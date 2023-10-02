OKX Announced as Title Sponsor and Premium Partner of Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is the Title Sponsor and Premium Partner of Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit, the world's largest blockchain conference, taking place on October 4-5 at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center.

On the first day of the conference, OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai will present a keynote on 'Navigating the Bear Market' at 10:45- 11:00 (GMT+4). He will also speak at a panel discussion on 'Web3 and the Metaverse - Building Decentralized Digital Realities,' alongside Accenture Web3 Lead Brett Hornung and Areon Network Chief Marketing Officer Deniz Perçin. The panel, which takes place on October 5 at 10:40 - 11:15 (GMT+4), will be moderated by Mimo Growth Product Manager Ines Belkhir.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "I believe Dubai is emerging as one of the key global hubs for virtual assets and blockchain technology development, and OKX is excited about the region's potential for transformative innovation. Through our sponsorship and participation in events like Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit, we aim to deepen our relationships with other crypto players and discuss how we can further integrate blockchain technology into the regional economy and technology scene."

OKX's sponsorship of Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit underscores its dedication to the growth of the virtual asset ecosystem in Dubai and the wider UAE region. This commitment extends beyond the conference; on June 15, the company announced that OKX Middle East Fintech FZE (OKX Middle East) has received a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) Preparatory license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit is set to welcome 3,000+ attendees from 85+ countries. The two-day conference will bring together the world's top crypto companies, blockchain entrepreneurs and AI innovators, serving as a platform to redefine the future of finance by exploring revolutionary technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and AI. To view the conference's full agenda, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

