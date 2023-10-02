Rubbermaid Commercial Products Celebrates Second-Annual Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign to Honor Custodians

Rubbermaid Commercial Products is giving back to cleaning and maintenance professionals globally for National Custodian Day

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), part of the Newell Brands Global portfolio and a leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products, is showing its appreciation for cleaning and maintenance professionals during its second-annual Behind the Scenes of Clean campaign in honor of National Custodian Day (Monday, October 2nd).

Throughout September and October, RCP is hosting more than 40 events globally to elevate, recognize and thank more than 3,000 cleaning and maintenance professionals for the essential, labor-intensive work that they do: being among the first to arrive in the morning and cleaning up the toughest of messes all while befriending everyone who passes by. During the events, RCP will be providing custodians with catered lunches, custom plaques, and hosting product raffles and giveaways to acknowledge their hard work.

"It is an incredible experience to connect with and personally thank cleaning and maintenance professionals for the second year of Behind the Scenes of Clean," said Robert Posthauer, SVP & GM Commercial Business. "The events are an integral part of the Rubbermaid Commercial Products business and partnerships, and we are excited to share our appreciation for these unsung heroes."

RCP's suite of products ranges from Utility and Decorative Refuse trash containers to the Cleaning, Safety, Washroom, Material Handling and Food Service product categories, all of which are vital tools that help custodians get the job done efficiently and safely.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & X to learn more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

