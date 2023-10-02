Tenstorrent Selects Samsung Foundry to Manufacture Next-Generation AI Chiplet

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent, a company that sells AI processors and licenses AI and RISC-V IP, announced today that it selected Samsung Foundry to bring Tenstorrent's next generation of AI chiplets to market.

Tenstorrent builds powerful RISC-V CPU and AI acceleration chiplets, aiming to push the boundaries of compute in multiple industries such as data center, automotive and robotics. These chiplets are designed to deliver scalable power from milliwatts to megawatts, catering to a wide range of applications from edge devices to data centers.

To ensure the highest quality and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities for its chiplet, Tenstorrent has selected Samsung's Foundry Design Service team, known for their expertise in silicon manufacturing. The chiplets will be manufactured using Samsung's state-of-the-art SF4X process, which boasts an impressive 4nm architecture.

"Tenstorrent's focus is on developing high performance compute and delivering these solutions to customers around the world," said Jim Keller, CEO of Tenstorrent. "It is great that we have Keith Witek on-board as our COO to drive great partnerships like this one we have with Samsung. Samsung Foundry's commitment to advancing semiconductor technology aligns with our vision for advancing RISC-V and AI and makes them an ideal partner to bring our AI chiplets to market."

"Samsung Foundry is expanding in the US, and we are committed to serving our customers with the best available semiconductor technology," said Marco Chisari, head of Samsung's US Foundry business. "Samsung's advanced silicon manufacturing nodes will accelerate Tenstorrent's innovations in RISC-V and AI for data center and automotive solutions. We look forward to working together and serving as Tenstorrent's foundry partner."

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing headquartered in South Korea, has a new fab under construction in Taylor, Texas, neighboring its first US semiconductor manufacturing facility in Austin. Samsung Foundry facilities in the US with the latest manufacturing nodes will enable Tenstorrent to bring highly competitive offerings to market.

