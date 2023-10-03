Massachusetts Accelerates Academic Growth with New Mathematics Digital Supplement Program

DESE Launches ST Math During 2023-24 School Year

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) recently approved and partially funded a 2023-24 Mathematics Digital Supplement Program for 4th and 8th grade students. MIND Education has become this program's successful bidder, and ST Math is the available Digital Supplement Program. The program aims to accelerate student learning with enriching and visually based math experiences among diverse populations.

MIND Logo (PRNewswire)

DESE will fund up to fifty percent of the cost of 4th and 8th grade licenses for Massachusetts districts to purchase and adopt the ST Math program, train staff, and implement the program for the 2023-24 school year. All Massachusetts public districts, schools, or charters are eligible to apply for the Mathematics Digital Supplement Program. This could be a new adoption of ST Math or a continuation.

Learn more about the program and apply today by visiting:

https://www.doe.mass.edu/stem/math/fy24-digital-sup-program.html

"ST Math has been such a game-changer for our district!" said Joe Dapson, District Assessment Coordinator at Pittsfield Public Schools in Massachusetts. "Teachers and students love the interactive puzzles, the real-world connections, and how it pushes students to productively struggle. There has been a shift in students' mindsets about math, from seeing it as a challenge to embracing it as an exciting opportunity to problem-solve."

MIND Education will provide schools and districts access to ST Math, professional learning to support teachers and ensure they successfully implement the program, and offer an accessible way to track student progress and growth in mathematics. Massachusetts districts, schools, or charters will determine their needs based on student population and professional learning required.

"We are excited to partner with DESE in Massachusetts in providing ST Math to their 4th and 8th grade students," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "We have seen firsthand the impact ST Math has had on students nationwide, and we continue to see progress in math proficiency as more students play ST Math. We look forward to working with DESE to ensure all students are equipped to solve the world's most challenging problems."

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Research Institute