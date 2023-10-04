ACE Cash Express Supports Homes For Our Troops to Help Veterans Rebuild Their Lives

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a valued ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group, Inc. brand, charity partner and an important part of our "Chip In For Charity" initiative. HFOT builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post 9/11 veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives.

ACE donated $69,603 to Homes For Our Troops as a result of consumers using their Flare Account® Homes For Our Troops Debit Card1 and Porte's™ DoorToChange2 charitable giving program. Homes For Our Troops was also selected as the charity of choice by ACE employees in Houston, TX for its annual in-store fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign, which raised an additional $4,627 for HFOT bringing the total to $74,230.

Our employees not only raised money for Homes For Our Troops, but also volunteered their time. During Corporal Raymond Hennagir III's Volunteer Day on August 26, 2023, volunteers laid 22,000 square feet of sod at his specially adapted custom home.

Launched in August 2020 the "Chip in for Charity" program allows customers to support one of several charities simply by using their co-branded Flare Account® Charity Debit Card1 wherever they shop. When the card is swiped, ACE donates an amount equal to a portion of every purchase made to the associated charity, up to preset limits.

On June 16, 2007, Raymond was on his second deployment serving as a combat engineer in Iraq, when he was severely injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion. The blast resulted in the loss of both of his legs and several fingers on his left hand. Raymond underwent more than 50 surgeries within two months before learning how to walk on prosthetics. Now medically retired, he spends much of his time playing wheelchair basketball and rugby and even won the silver medal with the U.S. Wheelchair Rugby Team at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"The generosity of partners like Populus Financial Group enable us to build even more specially adapted custom homes for severely injured veterans like the one that will be donated to Marine Corporal Raymond Hennagir," said Tom Landwermeyer, HFOT President/CEO Brigadier General, USA (Ret). "Their commitment to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives is exemplary and we are deeply grateful for their support."

"What an honor it was to assist in landscaping at Corporal Raymond Hennagir III's Volunteer Day," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Raymond has sacrificed so much for our country, and we are thankful we had the opportunity to volunteer and contribute financially to such a worthy cause."

For information about the Flare Account® Chip in for Charity program, visit www.flareaccount.com/charity-cards. For information about the Porte™ DoortoChange charitable giving program, visit joinporte.com/features/door-to-change.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About Homes For Our Troops

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. For more information, please visit https://www.hfotusa.org/.

About Pathward

Pathward, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across its Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

