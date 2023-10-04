MacLellan Integrated Services Names New President

Announcement marks first leadership change in company's history

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MacLellan Integrated Services, a leading U.S. provider of industrial maintenance, facilities management, and manufacturing support services, recently named former Director of Sales Mike Sausman as president, a role previously held by Jeff Betzoldt. Betzoldt will continue as MacLellan's CEO.

"Mike has a long and successful history with MacLellan, demonstrating exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to driving the company's growth and success," Betzoldt said. "His leadership style reflects our core values of trust, integrity, responsibility, community, and excellence."

During this transitional period, Sausman and Betzoldt will work together to ensure the company's core values and mission remain consistent. When asked about the future of MacLellan, Sausman said, "With such a solid foundation, MacLellan is well positioned to begin the next chapter of our growth strategy. I am grateful for Jeff's leadership and confidence as we expand our reach across North America."

Over the last three decades, Betzoldt expanded the company's service profile and geographic reach. Under his leadership, MacLellan grew from its initial core business, providing critical process cleaning services to the automotive industry in the paint shop environment, to a broad scope of maintenance, facilities management, and manufacturing support services in 64 different locations across 15 states and Canada for the automotive, aerospace, adjacent paint finishing and general manufacturing sectors.

"In a challenging global economy, outsourcing services is critical to competitive advantage," Sausman continued. "Our service delivery approach is designed to improve quality, reduce cost, increase productivity, and strengthen our customers' competitive advantage."

