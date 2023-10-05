Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: November 2, 2023

Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on November 2, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2024 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/twgnwbaw

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 2, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:                                                       


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763                                                                 

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com                                   

david.trenk@haemonetics.com                                                                                



Media Contact:                                                                   


Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications     


(781) 356-9776                                                                              


josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com                             


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2024-results-november-2-2023-301948865.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.